Wolverine and ‘Halo’ Are Back With Four Boots Inspired By the Iconic Gaming Franchise

A group in different looks from the Wolverine x "Halo" boot collaboration, which was inspired by the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer experience.

For the second year in a row, Wolverine and 343 Industries — developer of the “Halo” franchise — have created a boot collaboration that gamers are sure to love.

However, rather than deliver one look, Wolverine and 343 Industries will release four limited-edition boots this time around. The timing of the reveal couldn’t be more appropriate, as the latest game in the franchise, “Halo Infinite’s Season 3: Echoes Within,” launched on March 7.

“This partnership has enabled us to get in front of a new, younger consumer and help us reach beyond our core work roots and extend the brand in exciting ways,” Scott Schoessel, VP of global marketing at Wolverine, told FN.

The execution of the four looks — which is based on its popular Forge boot franchise — was inspired by the “Halo Infinite” multiplayer experience, more specifically the Spartan’s armor and the customization options within the Halo universe. The Spartan-inspired colorways include “Wild Kovan,” “Foxwood Seal,” “Scorpion Horvath” and “Midnight Frost.”

To make it authentic to the franchise, Wolverine and 343 Industries included features synonymous with “Halo,” such as a reflective tongue patch inspired by Spartan helmet visors and the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) insignia used throughout the boot.

In terms of the performance of the boots, they include innovations and features that Wolverine consumers know well, such as lightweight UltraSpring high-rebound ETPU midsoles, rubber lugged outsoles for traction, knit and premium full-grain leather uppers with a TPU rand for protection and color-blocked hexagonal comfort control lining and removable PU footbed with mesh top liner.

The latest Wolverine x “Halo” boot collaboration in “Foxwood Seal.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

The latest Wolverine x “Halo” boots arrive March 16 exclusively on Wolverine.com with a $175 price tag. Also, select colors will be sold via Journeys.com.

What’s more, Wolverine said those who buy a pair of the Spartan collection boots via Wolverine.com will receive a code to obtain an exclusive “Halo Infinite” Nameplate Background titled “Plasma Lock.”

“We wanted to drop in another level of excitement and rarity to the boot collection launch by giving ‘Halo’ and Wolverine fans the added value of the exclusive nameplate. Providing them something that no one else can buy elevates the conversation amongst the gaming and footwear communities,” Schoessel said.

This collaboration arrives almost one year after the release of the Wolverine x “Halo” Master Chief boot, which Wolverine confirmed with FN sold out in less than one minute via Wolverine.com on March 29, 2022.