Under Armour Signs WNBA Ballers Diamond Miller, Laeticia Amihere and Marina Mabrey

Under Armour has added some fresh WNBA talent to its athlete roster.

With the league’s regular season tipping off tonight, the Baltimore-based athletic giant announced it has signed Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, and the No. 8 pick Laeticia Amihere of the Atlanta Dream. Also, Under Armour has added veteran sharpshooter Marina Mabrey of the Chicago Sky to its roster.

“Under Armour continues to invest with women’s sports and is deepening this commitment by teaming up with and uplifting the voices of female athletes that align with our values and goals to grow the game. By welcoming Diamond, Laeticia and Marina to our roster, we feel confident we’ll be able to continue making a lasting impact not only in women’s basketball, but across women’s sports globally,” Under Armour SVP of global sports marketing Sean Eggert said in a statement.

Under Armour said via statement that the three hoopers embody its “Protect This House” mentality, and that their “relentless pursuits of victory” make them both integral members of their teams and inspirations to basketball players everywhere. “Protect This House” is the brand’s iconic campaign that debuted 20 years ago, which Under Armour resurrected in March with an emphasis on the importance of fighting for one’s team and rallying around one another.

“It means so much to me to partner with Under Armour and to ‘Protect This House.’ There’s something special happening in women’s sports right now, and it’s clear to see that UA is all in to help create change. As a female athlete with a passion for growing the game, this partnership was right up my alley,” Miller said in a statement.

With their additions, Under Armour said in a statement that it will work alongside them to help advance the game and increase access to sport.

Miller and the Lynx will be home at the Target Center Minneapolis in Minnesota tonight to face Mabrey and the Sky. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and can be watched via WNBA League Pass. The WNBA regular season debut for Amihere and the Dream is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta will be on the road to face the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game can be watched on ABC.