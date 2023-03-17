Travis Scott Is Accused By Dennis Rodman of Copying His Jordan Sneakers

Travis Scott is being accused of plagiarism.

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman recorded a video accusing the rapper of copying the style of his signature sneakers and asking him to be credited for putting out a similar sneaker first. His accusations were shared on the Chicago sneaker convention Got Sole’s Twitter account on Thursday.

The former Chicago Bulls player argued that his high-top sneakers originally featured the reverse Nike Swoosh logo years before Scott’s style was released.”Travis Scott has copied my shoe,” he declared in a video interview as he held a pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP Travis Scott. “This ain’t new brother,” he added.

Jordan Mens Air 1 High OG TS SP CD4487 100 Travis Scott CREDIT: Amazon

The 1 High OG TS Mocha sneakers that the athlete referred to in the interview are one of the different styles from Travis Scott’s collaboration with Nike throughout the years. The pair, currently sold-out at Nike stores, can be found on different online retailers and the prices can vary widely, from $1,700 to $3,000 depending on the store.

Rodman’s Air Darwin Nike shoe was first released in 1994 when he was playing with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls, while Travis Scott started collaborating with the brand back in 2019. The first model they released was the AJ1 Retro High OG sneakers in a light brown colorway.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High feature a black-based suede upper that’s offset by sail leather overlay panels and matching shoelaces. The shoe’s standout element is the backward Swoosh logo on the lateral side while Nike’s normal Swoosh logo appears on the medial side. The shoe also features the brand’s name and logo in red on the tongue tag, heel tab, and on the graphical footbed. Wrapping up the design is an off-white colored midsole and an olive outsole.

PHOTOS: 50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities