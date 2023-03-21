Timberland’s New ‘Generation Boat’ Collection Lands Just in Time for Spring

Timberland's 'Generation Boat' collection is available to shop in stores and online now.

Timberland’s latest collection for spring ’23 delivers classic, boat-inspired shoe designs and apparel that speak to the brand’s work heritage. The new capsule coincides with Timberland celebrating 50 years in the footwear industry this year.

Aptly dubbed “Generation Boat,” the campaign highlights the company’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn boat shoe. The timeless style was born in 1978, five years after the brand launched, as it merged its Original boot’s hardwearing lug outsole with boat shoe uppers crafted and sewn by hand.

The collection features three updated shoe styles: the men’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn boat shoe ($150), the women’s Noreen 3-Eye Lug Handsewn boat shoe ($120) and the men’s Authentic 7-Eye chukka ($170). Each is designed with premium Timberland leather uppers and an anti-fatigue EVA footbed set on a durable sole that lends reliable traction.

The shoes are accompanied by a lightweight unisex Cotton Hemp Denim Chore Jacket ($128) and a women’s relaxed woven Short Sleeve Shop Shirt ($58) featuring a subtly cropped silhouette. Both utility-inspired pieces are made from lightweight, durable ripstop fabric, with reinforced stitching, and utilize responsibly sourced materials.

Timberland was founded in Stratham, N.H. in 1973 and has grown to launch international headquarters located in Stabio, Switzerland and Shanghai, China. The brand created its first boat with the intention of making a shoe that could withstand New England’s severe elements. While its original target customers were blue-collar workers, Timberland’s iconic yellow work boot became a mainstay for popular rappers in the ’90s.

Timberland’s ‘Generation Boat’ collection is available to shop now online at Timberland.com, as well as in stores and via select retailers worldwide.