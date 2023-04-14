The Rock and Project Rock Deliver the Gritty New ‘Proving Ground’ Training Shoe and Apparel Collection

The Rock in selections from his Project Rock "Proving Ground" collection.

The latest collection from Project Rock, the Under Armour-backed label of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is inspired by his “grit in the dirt” mentality.

Project Rock said the range, titled “Proving Ground,” is specifically inspired by McKinley High School in Hawaii, which is where The Rock went to school and learned this mentality. The collection features workout-ready looks for both men and women, and includes a new colorway of the Project Rock 5 (PR5) training shoe.

The collection is executed in black and the brand’s glacier blue hue, and the colors are also used on the PR5 shoe. For the gym enthusiast, Project Rock created the PR5 with durable engineered mesh uppers that are lightweight and breathable, plush knit collars for comfort, molded TPU heel-to-midfoot straps for stability, Under Armour’s responsive UA Hovr cushioning and its UA TriBase tech for maximum ground contact.

The “Proving Ground” PR5 shoe retails for $150 in men’s and women’s sizing.

Project Rock “Proving Ground” PR5 training shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Project Rock

Aside from the shoe, “Proving Ground” includes the Reversible Mesh Tank and Penny Mesh Shorts for both men and women, as well as the Bodysuit and Meridian Zip Tank for women and the Rival Fleece Hoodie and Shorts for men.

The campaign to promote the “Proving Ground” collection features Project Rock ambassadors Lindsey Vonn, Ariel Belgrave and Tamara Walcott.

The full Project Rock “Proving Ground” collection is available now via UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses and at select global retailers.

(L to R): Tamara Walcott, Ariel Belgrave and Lindsey Vonn in selections from the Project Rock “Proving Ground” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Project Rock