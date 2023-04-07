Shohei Ohtani’s Glove for the Los Angeles Angels Home Opener Features an Embroidered New Balance 574 Shoe

Shohei Ohtani’s baseball glove tonight will feature a nod to a classic New Balance sneaker.

For the Los Angeles Angels home opener, New Balance and Wilson have created a custom glove for Ohtani. New Balance said in a statement that Wilson master glove craftsman Shigeaki Aso collaborated with Ohtani to design the New Balance glove. It is modeled on Wilson’s A2K line of gloves that are made in Japan, and is made with Tan Pro Stock Select Leather and Double Palm Construction to meet Ohtani’s rigorous demands.

What’s more, New Balance said the glove will feature an embroidered 574 shoe on the wrist. The embroidered shoe, the brand explained, is a nod to Shohei’s relationship with New Balance that extends beyond baseball.

“New Balance’s dedication to product innovation, brand authenticity and letting me be myself is an important part of our relationship, and this glove shows that,” Ohtani said in a statement. “I used a prototype of the glove during the World Baseball Classic tournament and it helped me achieve my dream of bringing the world title home to Japan. The details on the glove are a way for me to live freely in baseball and have fun with product.”

The glove, which New Balance explained is based on an outfielder’s glove with longer fingers, is built with a wider pocket and a closed web design to meet a pitcher’s needs. In terms of materials, the glove is made with Wilson’s lightweight and water-resistant material SuperSkin along the thumb and wrist to reduce weight and improve durability.

Also, New Balance said Aso designed Ohtani’s glove with a tailored wrist strap for a secure fit while fielding and pitching, and to meet his requests for a stiffer glove that would not shift while playing, the glove designer included high-grade wool inserts in the thumb and pinky, as well as a modified palm liner with improved grip.

Shohei Ohtani’s glove with an embroidered New Balance 574 shoe on the wrist. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“From our very first conversation, Shohei has been a seamless fit into the New Balance family,” New Balance CMO and SVP of global marketing Chris Davis said in a statement. “His passion for the brand and his trust in our team will allow us drive innovation, stylistic expression and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Ohtani and the Angels will face the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The game will start at 6:38 p.m. PT.

New Balance announced it had signed Ohtani to an endorsement deal in January. Terms of the multiyear apparel and footwear deal were not disclosed.