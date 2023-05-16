Saysh Launches New Slide Exclusively at Athleta

Saysh has a brand new product — and it’s rolling out exclusively with Athleta.

The footwear brand, founded by Olympian Allyson Felix and her brother and business partner Wes Felix, on Tuesday launched its Saysh slide, the latest footwear product from the brand. The slide will be available exclusively on Athleta.com in three colorways for $109 a pair, with sizes ranging between 6 and 10.

The new slide features a footbed meant to cater to the curves of a woman’s foot and a leather strap that can be dressed up or down. The slides join Saysh’s growing product roster of footwear, which includes the Saysh One and Saysh Two sneakers, as well as the Saysh scarf.

“We designed the Saysh Slide with the modern woman in mind — someone who is always on the move and needs footwear that is both stylish and comfortable,” said Felix. “The Saysh Slide is exclusive to Athleta, and I’m proud to have worked closely with the team to bring this design to life. Every detail was carefully crafted to ensure that women feel confident and empowered when they wear it.”

CREDIT: Saysh

After a public split with Nike in 2019 due to frustration with the Swoosh’s policies for pregnant women and mothers, decorated track and field star Allyson Felix and her brother decided to launch Saysh, a “by women, for women” shoe brand focused on building communities.

In June, Saysh announced it raised $8 million in a Series A round that was led by specialist consumer fund IRIS and the Gap Inc.-owned Athleta brand, along with Redpoint Ventures and Springbank Collective. As part of the investment, Gap Inc. acquired an equity stake in the brand, and Athleta entered into a partnership to feature Saysh footwear on its website.

Allyson’s Felix’s relationship with Athleta extends back to 2019, when she signed on as the brand’s first athlete partner after leaving Nike. The decorated runner collaborated with Athleta on several fitness apparel collections before launching Saysh as well.

Felix confirmed to FN in December that Saysh’s first running sneaker will launch for fall 2023. “We are working on a runner for everyday women,” Felix said. “It will not be for the record-breaking star or marathon runner, but for a woman who just wants to work out.”