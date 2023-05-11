Saucony Introduces NIL Student Nurse Initiative With Galen College of Nursing

Saucony has teamed up with Galen College of Nursing to introduce the NIL Student Nurse Initiative, a first of its kind NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program developed exclusively for nursing students.

According to the footwear brand, this program, which launches during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), was created in partnership with full-service advertising agency Doner and aims to “recognize, support and celebrate” the achievements of the next generation of nurses as they prepare to embark on their career.

For the inaugural edition of this initiative, Saucony is offering NIL sponsorships to four of Galen’s top nursing students, including Lauren Lowe and Sarah Sangha, from the two-year Associate Degree in Nursing program; and Ashley Lutes and Brianna Nelly from the three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Saucony added that these selected students will serve as ambassadors, with their profiles featured on both Saucony and Galen’s social platforms, showcasing their commitment and performance, similar to what’s expected from other high-profile elite college athletes.

The students were officially brought into the program at a signing event this week. Each student nurse received the new Saucony Triumph 20 and Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 running shoes, as well as financial compensation from Saucony for their participation in the NIL Student Nurse Initiative.

Kathryn Pratt, chief marketing officer at Saucony, said in a statement that the company is “inspired” by these “remarkable” student nurses. “Together with Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest nursing colleges in the country, we’re excited to support them on their journey and humbled to welcome them into the Saucony family,” Pratt said.

“We are thrilled to work with Saucony to elevate and celebrate the hard work and commitment that all nursing students demonstrate on their path to serving others,” Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing, added. “These nursing students have mental, physical, and emotional strength that many don’t realize. They will be going into a workforce that needs them now more than ever and we are proud to support them and the future of healthcare in our country.”