Saucony to Mark 125 Years With Fresh Slate of Releases, Collaborations

Saucony is celebrating 125 years of business in 2023 with a range of new collaborations.

According to the running brand, which kicked off its celebration in January at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, the year will see relaunches of some of its most iconic archival styles along with a full slate of new capsules.

“As we celebrate the 125th anniversary of the brand, the Saucony story is without a doubt a great page-turner,” said Saucony president Anne Cavassa in a statement. “Three entrepreneurs on the banks of the Saucony river started manufacturing shoes to make life better for the people in their town. At first, they had a tough time; the community didn’t support them. It was when they officially named their company Saucony, the name of the river that flowed through the town’s backyards and farmlands, that the community finally made an emotional connection and joined the shoemaker’s journey.”

Cavassa added: “Today, Saucony continues that journey, inspiring and enabling people to live a better life — now through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world.”

The Saucony x Raised by Wolves Grid Azura 2000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

For spring ’23, the collection draws on the brand’s archive for inspiration, taking key Saucony silhouettes and evolving their design with new technology. The brand’s Paris presentation at House of Originals highlighted the first season launches for Saucony — the ProGrid Triumph 4 Gorpcore (released mid-January) and Sonic Spot-bilt (released mid-February).

Releasing this month is the Saucony x Raised by Wolves Grid Azura 2000. For this collaboration, Raised by Wolves developed a tonal wolf-gray upper consisting of suede, mesh and ripstop with reflective “teeth” and accents sitting atop a muted forest-green midsole and earthy, translucent gum outsole with a golden “wolf’s eye” Grid window.

Additionally, the brand’s new Grid Azura 2000 includes multi-length reflective lace options, transparent cord locks, webbing heel loops, co-branded embroidered tongues custom cork footbeds. The new Raised by Wolves x Grid Azura 2000, which retails for $160, will be available exclusively at Raisedbywolves.ca on March 13 and at Saucony.com on March 16.

The Saucony Sonic Spot-Bilt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

Looking ahead into the fall season, the brand will relaunch the ’97 classic sneaker, the Grid Shadow 2, as well as new takes on the ProGrid Triumph 4 and ProGrid Omni 9. Fall ’23 will also feature limited edition Saucony x Saucony releases, including reinterpreted versions of the Grid Shadow 2, the Shadow 6000 and the ProGrid Omni 9, plus new collaborations with Tombogo and Universal Works.

“This year is a special one for us, a chance to reflect on the achievements of the past 125 years and to celebrate our relentless dedication to innovation and authenticity,” added Brian Moore, SVP of global product for Saucony. “When we innovate, we elevate — not only the brand, but the runner and their running experience. With our rich heritage and innovative teams across the globe, we are poised to write the next great chapter in our brand’s great history.”