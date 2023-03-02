Rockport Makes Its Golf Debut With an All-Weather Performance Shoe Collection

Rockport is getting into golf.

The comfort shoe brand announced today that it has entered the golf footwear market with Rockport Golf. This new arm of the company will deliver high-performance, weather-ready styles Rockport said are designed for all course conditions. The looks, which are spikeless, will use Rockport’s comfort technologies — including Total Motion technology and TruStride ProWalker construction — and feature a traction system with top-tier grip in mind for on and off the course wearability.

“For the past 50 years, Rockport has been an innovator in comfort technology, and with our new Rockport Golf collection launching in three of the top five golf markets, we’re taking everything we’ve learned and applying it to this new and booming footwear category,” The Rockport Group brand president Steven Holt said in a statement. “With the creation of Rockport Golf, we’re able to provide everyday golfers with a supportive, stylish, and above all, comfortable golf shoe that will keep up with them from the first swing to the 19th hole.”

Rockport Golf’s first shoe drop ranges in price from $150 to $170 and is available now via Rockport.com.

Rockport Total Motion Links. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rockport

The TrueStride ProWalker 2 Golf for women, according to Rockport, is based on its TruStride ProWalker construction and aims to provide miles of comfort. It also features with its ActivSole tech for improved bounce and dynamic compression, and are finished with Hydro-Shield waterproofing. The shoe is available in three styles — Kiltie, Tassel and Lace to Toe — in several colors.

The Total Motion Links for men, according to Rockport, is seam-sealed with built-in waterproof membranes. Like the aforementioned women’s look, this shoe comes in three styles — Lace to Toe, Cap Toe and Wingtip — and is executed using neutral tones. Rockport said this line will evolve with additional patterns in 2023.

The third silhouette is the Total Motion Ace for men, which features the brand’s long-lasting shock-absorbing TruTech cushioning and Hydro-Shield+ waterproofing technology. Colorways for the lace-up look include a black style and white with navy or lime accents.