Puma Reveals NBA Star RJ Barrett’s New Basketball Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has revealed a new sneaker for NBA star RJ Barrett, just in time for summer.

The NBA star’s new Puma sneaker, dubbed the Rise Nitro RJ, is inspired by the New York Knicks and his love of the sport of basketball. The $130 slip-on style features breathable black technical mesh uppers with rounded toes, overlaid with matching black knit stripes. The body of the shoe is accented by a degradé light orange, purple and blue stripe down its side, as well as a deeper-toned strip in the same colors on each foot. The pair is finished with light orange mesh soles and counter lining, with Pwrtape securing the style for additional reinforcement.

Puma’s Rise Nitro RJ sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Rise Nitro RJ is also designed with comfort in mind. The athlete’s new shoe also includes light blue rubber outsoles with faintly grooved textures for added traction. Puma’s signature Nitro foam is infused within its midsoles for long-term comfort and stability, as well.

Related Zaya Wade Gets Summer-Ready in Colorful Slip Dress & White Crisp Puma Platforms Puma Reveals the Second Signature Shoe for WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Puma Reveals Exclusive Deal With Formula 1 Group

Barrett’s partnership with Puma is longstanding, first established in 2019 — also the year the label won Brand of the Year at the 2019 FNAA’s.

RJ Barrett in Puma’s Rise Nitro RJ sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

As previously reported by FN, Puma revealed WNBA star Breanna Stewart’s new Stewie 2 sneaker in a red “Ruby” colorway, celebrating Stewart’s own personal drive and her daughter — as well as the strength of motherhood itself.

“As I began creating my second signature shoe with Puma, I knew I wanted to name it after my daughter, Ruby. Not only to symbolize the incredible bond I share with my daughter, but also to pay homage to the unwavering strength and resilience of mothers everywhere,“ Stewart said in a statement. “Being a mother inspires me to be the best version of myself everyday, and I hope wearing the ‘Ruby’ colorway empowers others to recognize the limitless abilities and spirit within themselves.“