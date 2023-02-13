Rihanna Paid ‘Full Price’ for Her Salomon MM6 Super Bowl Sneakers + What Else to Know About the Hot Kicks

It’s been almost 24 hours since a pregnant Rihanna — the queen of heels — surprised the Super Bowl crowd when she wore $360 “MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Low Cross” sneakers, and got the world buzzing about the French heritage label. Now Benjamin Aïdan, Salomon’s global brand director, has revealed on LinkedIn that the superstar songstress paid full price for the kicks.

The silhouette, a mix of orange, red and pink, seemed to match perfectly with Rihanna’s Loewe jumpsuit and Alaïa puffer. And while the rest of her outfit was custom, the sneakers are still available to shop at a variety of stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch and the brands’ own sites.

The heat around Salomon has been building for some time. After all, it was the fastest-growing brand on Stock X in 2022, and has been seen on the feet of a number of celebs of late.

So how did Salomon sneakers transition from the trails to the runways and the streets? The French sportswear label was founded in 1947 when the Salomon family opened a ski workshop in Annecy, France. In the following decades, Salomon became a leading manufacturer of alpine and nordic skis, bindings, and boots. In the ’90s, the brand expanded into hiking, and in the 2000s, Solomon’s shoes became a top trail running label.

Rihanna’s Salmon Super Bowl sneakers were a surprise to some. CREDIT: Getty Images

While Salomon sneakers have always had a following, they’re getting more popular, thanks to the fashion crowd’s obsession with technical, obscure, and aesthetically bold sneakers.

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Emrata, Kendall Jenner, and Sophie Turner have all approved of the brand and become repeat wearers of the functional sneakers. These trendsetters have been seen in both the Xt-6 and the Xt-4 styles and have teamed them up with everything from utilitarian cargo pants to sheer dresses — proving that they’re more than just trail running shoes.