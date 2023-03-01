“She’s back.”

Rihanna and Fenty are returning to Puma, the athletic brand’s CEO Arne Freundt revealed today in a two-word press release.

It’s a pivotal moment for both the superstar — who is set to release a new album and give birth to her second child this year — and Puma, which just announced record results for 2022.

Puma revealed the news with this short and sweet announcement today.

The superstar and athletic company certainly know how to produce great shoe hits.

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper took home FN’s Shoe of the Year award in 2016. The sneaker had universal appeal to both men and women, generating tremendous hype and strong global sales.

“In my wildest dreams, I never would have imagined an honor like Shoe of the Year,” the star told Footwear News in 2016. “It means so much to me to make a mark like this in the shoe and sneaker industry and to have so many people share my love for the Creeper.”

Rihanna first teamed up with Puma in 2014 as creative director for the womenswear line, and the marriage paved the way for a collaboration under her own name Fenty x Puma. (The first partnership ended in 2018.)

A year later, Rihanna inked a deal with LVMH to start her own luxury fashion line, but that was put on hold in 2021.

Meanwhile, her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin collections, as well as the lingerie line, Fenty X Savage, have continued to rack up strong sales.

The superstar has been a shoe trendsetter for decades: She collaborated with Manolo Blahnik, helped catapult Amina Muaddi to fashion fame and continues to surprise her fans with her style picks, including the MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon trainers she wore at the Super Bowl last month.