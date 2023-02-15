Rich Paul Launches Klutch Athletics Brand ‘Co-Authored’ With New Balance

Klutch Sports Group founder and agent Rich Paul is launching his own brand.

Dubbed Klutch Athletics, Paul’s new venture is described as a Black-owned sportswear brand “co-authored” with New Balance, with an athlete-first approach.

While Paul has collaborated with New Balance in the past, the athletic brand made clear that this launch is not to be considered a collaboration. Instead, New Balance’s design team worked with Paul to bring this new line of men’s, women’s and youth training apparel to market as a standalone brand.

“Together, with Rich Paul and Klutch Athletics, our shared goal is to create a unique product collection and storytelling vision that celebrates the intersection of youth sport and culture,” Chris Davis, chief marketing officer and SVP of merchandising at New Balance, said in a statement. “Rich has deep cultural roots in the world of sport and together we will realize a vision that has yet to be seen by the modern-day athlete. We always strive to take a differentiated approach – this partnership truly exemplifies our independent mindset as a brand.”

In addition to New Balance’s design team, Klutch Athletics chief design officer David Creech helped bring the apparel line to life.

“We designed the line to help athletes perform their best and look good while doing it,” Creech added. “It will deliver products for all athletes, regardless of sport or gender. We understand what athletes want — product that helps them perform while reflecting the love they have for sport and their community.”

As for what items Klutch Athletics will offer, the first drop includes T-shirts, hoodies, sports bras, shorts, sweatpants and a vest. The collection’s color inspiration comes from New Balance’s iconic grays, fading from the darkest to the lightest gray in the palette, and will be complemented by a touch of green. Retail prices range from $40 for T-shirts to $120 for hoodies.

And as for Paul, he is “thrilled” to create this brand aimed at supporting athletes and the communities in which they live and play.

“There’s a gap right now that we can fill – creating training product that is functional, but with style,” Paul said. “We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation. And there’s no one better than New Balance to build this with. I have a long history with them, I know we share similar values, and everything they are doing right now from product to athletes to collaborations is leading culture.”

The Klutch Athletics debut apparel line will be available for purchase starting April 27 online and at select retail locations.

This launch follows the December 2021 release of the Rich Paul for New Balance collection of apparel and 550 sneaker.