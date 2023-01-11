The Top 16 Shoes at the 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

This week marks the return of Outdoor Retailer to its longtime home, the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. At this week’s 2023 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, market leaders revealed their best looks for fall ’23.

Top looks were showcased by brands including Skechers, Lowa, Danner, Baffin, Ecco and several others.

Below are 16 of the top shoes, boots and more for fall ’23 revealed at Outdoor Retailer.

ATR by Lowa

Lowa is getting into trail running. The brand has revealed ATR by Lowa, a three-shoe range that marks its proper entry into the category. The collection for fall ‘23 features the lightweight speed style Citux ($175), the Amplux ($170) for the all-around runner and the Fortux ($160) for the person who legs out long distances. The three trail running shoes will be sold through Lowa’s specialty outdoor, sit and fit and independent run retail accounts. Baffin Litesport Baffin Litesport. CREDIT: Peter Verry Baffin has its eyes on the snowshoe market in fall ’23 with its Litesport boot. The surprisingly lightweight look is built with a body heat moldable inner bootie system and a built-in gaiter. It will come with a $240 price tag.

Jack Wolfskin Terraquest

Jack Wolfskin Terraquest. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For fall ’23, Jack Wolfskin will deliver a tech-loaded hiker that’s also easy on the eyes. The rugged and versatile Terraquest is built with Vibram outsoles, Cordura fabric uppers, Ortholite Hybrid insoles that sit atop a layer of recycled cork and the brand’s Texapore Ecosphere Pro waterproofing. Also, as a nod to its German roots, Jack Wolfskin added the coordinates to its headquarters in Germany to the upper. Retail price will be $200 and it’s expected to hit stores in August.

Skechers Terrabite Trekker

Skechers Terrabite Trekker. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Skechers will deliver its Terrabite Trekker for fall ’23, a men’s style built with tons of tech. The waterproof boot features Goodyear rubber outsoles for traction and stability, air-cooled memory foam insoles for comfort and 3M Thinsulate insulation. It is expected to arrive at retail in September.

Pajar Galaxy High

Pajar Galaxy High. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Pajar will deliver the Galaxy High for fall ’23, an après-ski style the brand has described as a refined moon boot look. The made in Europe style features anti-slip outsoles, gussets that goes all the way down to protect water from penetrating and are made to keep feet warm down to -30 degrees Celsius. It will retail for $200.

Prince Club 744

Prince Club 744. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Pajar also had new Prince tennis styles at its booth, including the Club 744, with outsoles built for both clay and cement courts. The shoe, which will retail for $129, also features carbon shanks and special technology made to withstand aggressive lateral movements. The brand also confirmed that its court-ready Phantom 1 high-top will launch at the Indian Wells Masters in March and will be exclusive to Tennis Warehouse.

Palladium Revolt Overcush

Palladium Revolt Overcush. CREDIT: Peter Verry

One of Palladium’s big product releases for fall ’23 is the Revolt Overcush for women. Retailing for $120, the stylish look is made with water resistant nylon and will be sold at the brand’s key fashion retail accounts such as Nordstrom, Free People and Urban Outfitters.

Cougar Ultra

Cougar Ultra. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The story of Cougar for fall ’23 is the Ice Control outsole the brand designed with Michelin. The outsoles will be featured on three boots, and the standout of the trio is the fashion-forward Ultra, a high-end snow boot that the brand said has been a hit with its U.S. retail partners. It will come with a $275 price tag.

Ecco Ult-Trn

Ecco Ult-Trn. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Ecco’s big outdoor market story for fall ’23 is the Ult-Trn, its newest sturdy, stable hiker. The boot features the brand’s Phorene midsoles that are made with energy bounce and return in mind, as well as durable Michelin outsoles and nubuck uppers using Ecco’s water-saving Dry Tan process. The black colorway is available now, but this is a carryover style for the season and Ecco will release the boot in its green Tarmac hue in the fall. Retail price is $200 for the mid and $170 for the low.

Jim Green Boots Shoellie and Baobab

Jim Green Boots Baobab (L) and Shoellie. CREDIT: Peter Verry

In an effort to offer more comfort every day to its consumers, Jim Green Boots will deliver the office-ready Shoellie and the Baobab boot in May. Jim Green Boots described both looks — which use the same sole unit that is softer underfoot from its other footwear — as “more user friendly” that can handle “lots of miles throughout the day.”

Lane Eight Relay Trainer

Lane Eight Relay Trainer. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Lane Eight will soon deliver its Relay Trainer, a cardio-based shoe that’s also built for training. It is a sustainable sneaker, featuring uppers made using recycled polyester for the mesh. Also, it’s dual density midsole includes a core made from Bloom algae foam and an outer rim made using a sugar cane-based foam.

Ales Grey Frontline Pro

Ales Grey Frontline Pro. CREDIT: Peter Verry

Ales Grey will release the eco-friendly Frontline ProSafety in March, a nonslip shoe for the workforce and outdoor industry. Both the shoe and insoles are made from the bio-based material Organix 3.0. It will launch at Nordstrom and retail for $98.

Danner Cascade Crest

Danner Cascade Crest. CREDIT: Peter Verry

For fall ’23, Danner will deliver the Cascade Crest, a boot made in its Portland, Ore., that is a nod to its original hiking product. The look is a serious heavy backpacking product and is completely Recraftable, meaning it can be rebuilt as needed. It will be available in men’s and women’s sizing and features Gore-Tex lining and Vibram outsoles.