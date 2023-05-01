Oofos Signs Five-Time MLB All-Star J.D. Martinez of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Oofos has bolstered its ambassador roster with some Major League Baseball star power.

The active recovery footwear brand announced today that it has teamed up with J.D. Martinez of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez, a five-time All-Star, will work with the brand to highlight how his focus on active recovery has been a critical component of his a long, successful career.

“As soon as the game ends, it’s put my Oofos on, get into the ice tub, use the hyperbaric chamber — anything I can do to rehab my body to get all the soreness and inflammation out,” Martinez said in a statement. “I’ve never felt anything like them. You’re walking around, doing things, yet you’re technically giving your body rest and letting it recover. It’s the only foot recovery tool I’ve seen that actually makes a difference and helps your body feel better.”

Oofos footwear features the brand’s OOfoam, an impact-absorbing technology that aims to accelerate recovery and help the wearer feel better faster. This is combined with a patented footbed design, and altogether is designed to cradle the heel and arches for a combination of soft and stable support.

In this role, Martinez, according to Oofos, hopes to mentor younger athletes to find the same support through active recovery that he has found with the brand.

“As you get older, you start seeing those scenarios more and more where guys that don’t spend their time on recovery tend to start getting hurt more often,” Martinez said in a statement. “Alleviating stress and pressure points on my body with OOFOS gives me the potential to continue playing into my late 30s.” The Oofos athlete ambassador roster is loaded with professional talent, both active and retired, including boxing sensation Alycia Baumgardner, retired WNBA great and current South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, retired NFL stars Deion Sanders and Alex Smith, and others.