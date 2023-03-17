Nike Reveals the ‘Sabrina 1’ Signature Sneaker for WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu is Nike’s newest signature athlete.

The first signature sneaker for the 25-year-old player from the New York Liberty with the athletic giant is aptly named the Sabrina 1.

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with Nike Inc.,” Kerry Sobol, Nike’s Vice president of global women’s team and organized sports, said in a statement. “We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

Nike Sabrina 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Sabrina 1 is crafted with lightweight mesh and textile uppers in hues of cream, pale green and yellow, complete with faintly holographic outsoles. The lace-up pair was partially inspired by Ionescu’s own Romanian heritage, with embroidery paying homage to the country’s traditional artwork. A wraparound “I” graphic around the style’s outsole adds a personal finish from its connection to her initials, as well as a slanted Swoosh symbol and hidden “Anyone, Anywhere” quote to represent her resilience and strength in sports.

Nike Sabrina 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To increase the pair’s comfort and support, Nike designers included the brand’s signature Nike React cushioning and Nike Zoom Air units in its forefoot for higher energy return. A mid-foot band system and lockdown cables, as well as a mid-foot shank, also provide its wearer with stability and security in periods of movement.

Ionescu notably made her signature shoe unisex, increasing its appeal to anyone of any gender. In addition to her footwear, the basketball star is also launching a range of T-shirts, socks, a hoodie, a crossbody bag and set of shorts in hues of black, white and light purple — all of which complement the signature sneaker while remaining versatile for larger consumer appeal. The “Unicorn” socks, designed with added cushioning, traction and support in mind, are notably the first to feature Nike’s Dri-Fit ADV materials — a textile sustainably made from nearly 80% recycled materials.

The Nike Sabrina 1 sneakers and apparel will launch on the brand’s website this summer.