Nike Responds to Instagram Live Where NBA Star Ja Morant Was Holding What Appeared to Be a Gun

Nike has responded to an incident involving NBA star Ja Morant, who flashed what appeared to be a gun on Instagram Live early yesterday.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being,” Nike said in a statement.

The statement was first revealed on Twitter by Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium.

Nike’s statement was delivered not long after Morant’s team, the Memphis Grizzlies, announced the baller would “be away from the team for at least the next two games.”

Early Saturday morning, Morant went on Instagram Live from a club and was holding what appeared to be a gun.

After the incident, Morant released a statement that was widely shared on Twitter. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” the statement read. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Morant has also deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Morant is one of the few athletes backed by Nike to have a signature shoe. The brand revealed the shoe, dubbed the Ja 1, in late-December. At the time of its reveal, Nike said Morant, who is its first Gen Z signature athlete, “represents the next generation of basketball players who are shaping the future of the game.” Nike continued to say that Morant “sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”