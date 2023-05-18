NBA to Celebrate Basketball Culture, Sneakers & Music at 3-Day Event in Vegas This July

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be one of many NBA legends and current players in attendance.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has teamed up with Emerald Holding to launch a new multi-day consumer event celebrating basketball and the culture surrounding the sport.

Dubbed “NBA Con,” the three-day event will take place at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas from July 7-9, 2023, and will bring together the worlds of fashion, music, cuisine, art and technology.

Those in attendance can expect to see appearances from legends of the sport as well as current basketball stars. So far, the list includes six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and 2023 NBA Draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, among many others.

According to event organizers, NBA Con will feature brand activations, merch partners, player meet-and-greets, and musical performances. Fans will be able to explore the latest trends in NBA fashion and sneakers, with NBA players showcasing their own unique styles, alongside exclusive drops of limited-edition apparel and accessories. Exclusive shoppable NBA Con and NBA product drops, from limited-edition apparel to rare collectibles and everything in between will also be available for purchase during the event.

Other activations include The Park, a basketball-centric exhibition with various courts where fans can shoot around, watch open practices, or participate in open runs; live podcasts, conversations, and creator studios featuring athletes, creators, artists, and media personalities; and interactive brand experiences that unite the worlds of basketball and technology, including augmented and virtual reality games, and more.

Joey Graziano, head of event strategy and development at NBA, said in a statement that this event was made for every fan. “It combines our players’ and fans’ passion for the game with their authentic off-court interests to create unique experiences that could only come to life through NBA fandom,” Graziano said.

NBA Con tips off the opening weekend of NBA 2K24 Summer League which begins 10 days of NBA action on Friday, July 7. NBA 2K24 Summer League will showcase the league’s top young players, many of whom are taking the floor for the first time in an NBA uniform.

The event features a footprint at Mandalay Bay that is nearly 400,000-square-feet and is twice the size of the NBA Crossover fan event held during NBA All-Star 2023 that welcomed more than 50,000 fans.

Tickets for NBA Con are on sale now at NBACon.com.