NBA Star Kevin Durant and Nike Agree to a Lifetime Contract

Kevin Durant and Nike are now tied together for life.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion, announced today via his Boardroom media network that he and Nike have agreed to a lifetime deal. Terms were not disclosed.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said in a story published on Boardroom.tv.

The Phoenix Suns baller is one of the few signature athletes on Nike’s roster. His latest signature shoe, the Nike KD 16, was revealed mid-month. Durant has been a Nike athlete since 2007.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together,” Nike EVP of global sports marketing John Slusher told Boardroom.tv.

FN has reached out to Nike for comment.

Lifetime deals are rare, especially with Nike. Durant joins NBA icon Michael Jordan and four-time NBA champion LeBron James as basketball athletes who have lifetime deals with the Swoosh. (Nike’s lifetime deal with James was announced in 2015.)

Durant and the Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in the Conference Semifinal round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will take place tomorrow at the Ball Arena in Denver. Phoenix defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in round one of the NBA Playoffs in five games.