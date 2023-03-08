Kane Footwear Is Now Making Kids’ Shoes — Here’s Where It Might Go Next

Kane Footwear is now making recovery shoes for kids.

Today, the active recovery footwear brand revealed its debut kids’ collection, featuring its sustainable Revive shoe in several colorways — Charcoal Black, White Pacific, White Caramel and Bubblegum Pink. Kane Footwear described its Revive Kids shoe as “the ideal everyday shoe for your little one.”

The Revive Kids features a closed-toe design and a pull tab above the heel — which Kane Footwear said is ideal for school — and is made with renewable plant-based foam, which the brand said is waterproof and “easy to clean.” The look, the brand explained, was made with young student athletes who play multiple sports and are seeking recovery post-workout in mind.

The brand entered the recovery footwear market in 2021, and the Revive — designed in collaboration with board certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dan Geller — was its flagship shoe. The Revive features dual-density cushioning that aims to provide a balance of cushion and support, as well as nodes on the shoe’s sole that promote blood flow.

The heels of the Kane Footwear Revive in kids’ sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

The Kane Footwear Revive collection for kids’ is available now via Kanefootwear.com. The shoes retail for $60.

“Many of the Revive’s features make it intuitively a great kids shoe. Thanks to the closed-toe design, they’re perfect for school, and the pull tab above the heel makes it easy to slip on or pull off,” Kane Footwear founder and CEO John Gagliardi said in a statement. “For young student athletes playing multiple sports or just being active throughout the day, the shoe offers recovery features that help you feel regenerated when you are not on the field or court. My two older girls at home will be thrilled to finally have their own pair of Revives.”

The Kane Footwear Revive in kids’ sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

Although the brand has focused on people seeking post-workout recovery since its inception, Craig Stankevich, chief marketing officer at Kane Footwear, said there are several consumers outside of athletes that it will target looking ahead.

“We have total untapped potential with hairdressers, bars, teachers, hospitality, medical. For people who are on their feet all day, this is a great shoe for them. There’s tons of opportunity in those spaces,” Stankevich told FN. “That’ll be the next place we go in a bigger way. We target recovery but this could be your everyday shoe if you’re on your feet a lot.”

What’s more, Stankevich said Kane Footwear — which has a strong direct-to-consumer business — will continue its strategic retail expansion this year — specifically with two key retailers.

“We’re testing in Nordstrom right now, we want to get into the fashion space to get that consumer. And as that grows and goes well, we’ll expand into even more doors,” Stankevich said. “The other is Scheels in the Midwest. We’re in only one store right now but expanding into six more in March. They came to us and were really excited to bring on the brand. It’s a perfect fit. They’re big in the athleisure space — they were one of the firsts to bring on Vuori and Rhone and those kinds of brands, and they want to be the first to bring in Kane in this type of store.”