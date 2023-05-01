K-Swiss and McLaren Racing Reveal Their First Shoe Collection

With the 2023 F1 racing season on the horizon, K-Swiss and McLaren Racing have revealed a collaborative, team performance-driven footwear collection.

K-Swiss and McLaren Racing — after announcing a multiyear partnership in July 2022 — will release three collaborative collections throughout the year, with the first dropping today. This partnership, K-Swiss said, is based off the companies’ shared values of innovation and passion for cutting-edge design.

“There is an unspoken strength in being able to stand the test of time. Partnering with McLaren was a decision that felt right from both ends. Our experience and expertise in our respective fields allowed us to come together to expand our reach and establish a new milestone in the storied histories of both brands.” K-Swiss international brand president Rob Langstaff said in a statement.

The well-known Tubes technology in the form of the Tubes Sport shoe is the highlight of the collection, which K-Swiss explained was included due to its “comfort, cushioning and performance qualities.” This was a necessity, K-Swiss said, for the team of race car engineers who are on their feet for 12-plus hours a day, and was executed with insights from McLaren Racing in order to meet the team’s specific needs. Because of this, Tubes have become the official 2023 team footwear for all McLaren Racing mechanics, engineers and VIP staffing.

McLaren Racing x K-Swiss Tubes Sport in papaya, black and blue CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Aside from Tubes, K-Swiss and McLaren Racing worked on heritage and lifestyle looks, which was meant to offer fans a little of everything when paired with the performance styles. These include the SI-18 Ultrashot, the Classic VN and more.

Their first drop, K-Swiss said, is the “ultimate fan’s starter pack,” and is delivered with McLaren’s signature papaya hue.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with K-Swiss, a brand with so much history. K-Swiss understand our team’s need for high-quality, adaptable and comfortable footwear, alongside our passion for pushing boundaries and innovating in all areas.” McLaren Racing director of licensing and digital products Lindsey Eckhouse said in a statement.

The three K-Swiss x McLaren launches this year will be available for purchase via Kswiss.com and McLaren.com, with a limited run available in-store at Florida retailer Addict.

McLaren Racing x K-Swiss SI-18 Ultrashot in papaya and black. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Last July, K-Swiss announced its multiyear deal with McLaren Racing, which marked a series of firsts for both companies. For K-Swiss, the brand ventured into Formula 1 racing for the first time, and for McLaren Racing, it was the team’s footwear partnership.

By working with McLaren Racing — which has one of the largest fanbases in F1 with roughly 351 million, plus 5 billion social impressions per year — K-Swiss is looking to grow its audience through an elevated collection of footwear and apparel.

“We are both heritage brands with a 57- and 60-year history in performance sport, and we have a clear brand connection and synergy,” Dave Grange, then-international brand president of K-Swiss, told FN at the time of the announcement.