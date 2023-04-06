NBA Star Luka Dončić Debuts His Next Jordan Brand Signature Shoe

Luka Dončić has revealed his next Jordan Brand signature basketball shoe.

Last night, when the star of the Dallas Mavericks hit the court to face the Sacramento Kings, the baller had his upcoming look laced up, the Jordan Luka 2. The colorway of the shoe that Dončić wore was predominantly black with hits of purple throughout. The Jumpman branding was featured on the midsole near the heel and Dončić’s logo was displayed on the tongue.

Although the four-time NBA All-Star debuted his new shoe, Jordan Brand has not revealed any info on its technology or release date.

Luka Doncic in the Jordan Luka 2. CREDIT: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

In December 2019, Jordan Brand announced that it had added Luka Dončić to its ambassador roster.

“It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand,” Dončić said at the time of the signing in a statement. “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”

In April 2022, Jordan Brand revealed the debut signature shoe for Dončić, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. Jordan Brand said at the time of the reveal that the Jordan Luka 1 was designed “for the deceptive, off-speed play of Luka Dončić,” which was achieved through new technology from the brand. The model included a one-piece upper paired with breathable Flightwire cables on the lateral side for containment.

The Jordan Luka 1 retails for $110 and is available now via Nike.com.