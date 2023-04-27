Jordan Brand Signs Bryce Young, the Potential No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just hours away, Jordan Brand has added some soon-to-be-rookie star power to its roster.

The brand announced today that it has signed Bryce Young, who played college football at the University of Alabama. The star athlete is widely projected to be selected No. 1 overall in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Although the signing of Young was announced, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Young racked up the accolades while at Alabama, which included winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021. He is the only quarterback from the University of Alabama to ever win the Heisman. He also set several records at the school. Young is first in single-season passing yards (4,872), single-season passing touchdowns (47) and career five-touchdown games (5).

Although the Jordan Brand roster features more basketball stars than any other sport, it still includes some of football’s best players. NFL stars signed to Jordan Brand include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The Jordan Brand is replete with young talent, including a pair of name, image and likeness (NIL) signings in the world of basketball: UCLA star Kiki Rice and high school hoops phenom Kiyomi McMiller.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET and will take place in Kansas City, Mo., specifically downtown at the Union Station, which is near the National WWI Museum and Memorial. This marks the first time the city has hosted this event. It will air live on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

Bryce Young, the newest addition to the Jordan Brand athlete roster. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand