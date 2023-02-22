Jordan Brand’s Second NIL Athlete Is High School Phenom Kiyomi McMiller

Jordan Brand has just added some young star power to its robust athlete roster.

Today, Jordan Brand announced it has signed high school basketball standout Kiyomi McMiller to a name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorship deal. McMiller — a 5-foot-8 point guard who plays for Life Center Academy in Burlington, N.J. — is Jordan Brand’s first high school NIL athlete and its second NIL signing.

McMiller, a product of Silver Spring, Md., is one of the top-ranked basketball players in the class of 2024. The baller, who has garnered a massive social media following for her ball-handling skills and ability to score, is currently ranked No. 6 nationally in ESPN’s rankings.

“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” McMiller said in a statement. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game. It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose.”

Jordan Brand’s second NIL athlete Kiyomi McMiller. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

McMiller joins a loaded women’s basketball athlete roster at Jordan Brand that includes WNBA stars Aerial Powers, Te’a Cooper, Dearica Hamby and several others. The roster also includes UCLA standout Kiki Rice, Jordan Brand’s first NIL althlete, who signed with the company in October 2022.