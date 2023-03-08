Jasmine Jordan On Owning the Fact that Michael Jordan is Her Father & Creating Her Own Lane at Jordan Brand

Jasmine Jordan knows that you know who her father is.

As the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan, the 30-year-old could easily slide into nepo baby territory, especially working in the family business at Jordan Brand.

But Jordan has been careful to build her role at the company. As a basketball field rep for its women’s sports marketing department, Jordan’s athletes come first and the exec prioritizes their visibility over hers, demonstrating a leadership style that aims to lift women up within the brand. In fact, the sneaker scion agreed to participate in FN’s March cover story only under the condition that she be shown alongside two athletes on her roster: UCLA women’s basketball player Kiki Rice and high school women’s basketball phenom Kiyomi McMiller, both of whom recently signed NIL agreements with Jordan Brand through Jasmine.

In an exclusive interview, Jordan talks about family, leadership and creating her own lane at Jordan Brand. She also answers a few shoe questions along the way.

How have you created your own lane at Jordan Brand?

“First just stating the obvious. I know I’m his daughter, and I can’t shake that, and I have no desire to. It’s amazing, being my father’s and my mother’s child. To make my own lane I think I kind of had to step in his spotlight a little bit and just acknowledge it, versus shying away from it. But also understanding those are big shoes to fill, and I don’t want to fill them. I just want to see them, acknowledge them, praise them, but then do what I need to do on my own side.”

What is your leadership style?

“For my high school athletes, I’m teaching more, I’m being more informative, allowing them to ask more questions so they understand what they are doing, versus my pro athletes, they are used to this. But I do want to make sure, are you being authentically yourself at all times, do you feel comfortable with these plans that we’ve presented?

My father, being the athlete that he is and the mindset that he has, combined with my mother and her upbringing and how she raised us to be very family oriented, I think that dictates how I show up in the workspace.”

Jasmine Jordan, photographed on Feb. 15 in New York. CREDIT: Flo Ngala

What future do you envision for the brand?

I think we’ve grown significantly and we are going to continue to grow. I look forward to just seeing more women in powerful roles.

What were your favorite pair of shoes as a kid?

I would probably, definitely say 1s — and that’s never changed, because 1s are still my favorite.

The 30-year-old Jordan works within Jordan Brand’s women’s sports marketing department as a basketball field rep. CREDIT: Flo Ngala

What shoes do you wear for special occasions?

I would go for 1’s or 11’s — and I’m leaning more towards 11’s. They’re a little bit harder to style.

Favorite shoes in your closet right now?

My A Ma Maniere 3s. I literally wore them today! It’s just a clean silhouette. 3’s in general are definitely in my top, but the A Ma Manieres are white and grey with a little bit of cream. It’s a neutral shoe that you can dress up, dress down, whatever you feel.

How many pairs of shoes do you own?

The last time I counted, I was well over 500 pairs. And that’s with cleaning out and donating! I am obsessed with shoe boxes, the display ones. I’m a little OCD where they have to be ordered in numbers and in colors. I also have these custom tables that are mirrored with the letter ‘J.’ So I know I’ll display a couple of those. My sneaker room will be elite once I get it together.

“To make my own lane I think I kind of had to step in his spotlight a little bit and just acknowledge it, versus shying away from it,” says Jordan of being the daughter of Michael Jordan. “But also understanding those are big shoes to fill, and I don’t want to fill them. I just want to see them, acknowledge them, praise them, but then do what I need to do on my own side.” CREDIT: Flo Ngala

What are the riskiest shoes you own?

My gut says the Diors. Nine times out of ten, people are going to question if they’re real. I’ve had so many people say, ‘Yeah, you didn’t get those.’ I’m just like guys (laughs)… I can’t just flat out be like ‘Do you know?’ Because that’s not how I operate. But I’m like ‘No they’re real, I promise.’ They’re definitely the riskiest ones and that’s because I wear them, so yes, I get them dirty.”

What are your son’s favorite pair of sneakers?

6’s because they have the Velcro across. But if he’s not in those, he’s in his 1’s and his 3’s. That’s my child! He knows what he likes for sure.

How often do you wear heels?

“I used to wear them more in my youth. Now not so much. I make everything sneaker friendly and I think that comes over time, as your style evolves and your confidence builds. If you won’t let me rock my sneakers, then I don’t need to be there.”

