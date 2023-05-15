Hoka’s First NFL Athlete Is James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles

Hoka’s roots are in running and in the outdoors, but its newest ambassador is known for his prowess on the football field.

Today, the Deckers Brands-backed company announced it has signed top NFL cornerback James Bradberry of the Philadelphia Eagles. With this signing, Hoka has ventured into mainstream professional sport beyond running for its athlete roster for the first time.

Bradberry’s “robust following of young and athletic consumers,” Hoka said in a statement, “combined with his personal connection to the brand” made him an ideal ambassador.

Hoka said in a statement that Bradberry started wearing the brand following an injury early in his career and has been a fan ever since. Bradberry, according to Hoka, will “champion causes he is passionate about beyond the field, such as advocacy for the health and wellbeing of elderly populations” as part of this partnership.

With the signing of Bradberry, Hoka said the brand can further solidify itself ” as a brand that caters to all humans” by “providing a performance product that spans generations and ability levels.”

NFL cornerback James Bradberry, the newest Hoka athlete. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka

This latest announcement comes at a busy period for Hoka. For instance, the brand revealed its first kids’ collection last month, consisting of three styles inspired by its adult line: Speedgoat 5 Youth, Clifton 9 Youth and Ora Slide 3 Youth. Hoka said in a statement that the new youth collection was made with kid-centric features, a focus on fit and all the brand’s signature technology found in its adult products.

Also, Hoka revealed its second collaboration at the start of the month with outdoor gear company Cotopaxi. The collab features a new-look Hoka Anacapa Breeze Low hiking boot, which retails for $165, and the collaborative Cotopaxi Kapai 3L Hip Pack “Del Día,” which retails for $45.