Brooks Global Sales Were Up 6% In 2022 As the Running Category Soars

Brooks had another stellar year in 2022.

The running brand broke sales records and ended the year with global revenue up 6% from 2021, with direct-to-consumer sales up 16%.

“In 2022, Brooks overcame economic and supply chain headwinds to gain new customers across all categories including running, walking, hiking, and more,” said Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running in a statement. “As we head into the new year, we’re positioned for continued growth in multiple fitness and outdoor performance categories.”

The brand said supply chain issues plagued the first half of 2022, though inventories were back to normal in the second half, which helped drive a record fourth quarter with sales up 26% over 2021.

Brooks did not share dollar sales amounts for 2022. Though in 2021, the brand’s global revenue was in excess of $1.11 billion, marking the brand’s first crossover into the billion-dollar brand club.

Brooks cited NPD data which showed that it became the top brand at U.S. retail in adult performance running footwear in January 2022 and maintained that position through the end of 2022. The Brooks Ghost and Adrenaline GTS silhouettes nabbed the top two spots in adult performance footwear styles sold at U.S. retail.

Brooks also grew its international presence in 2022. The brand launched e-commerce sites in six countries in 2022 and invested in new distribution centers in the U.S. and U.K. Revenue grew 15% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. The Asia Pacific and Latin America region grew 33%. Australia and China were up 24% and 21% respectively.

The strong results come as the running category continues its three-year streak as the footwear industry’s biggest success story. Brooks has consistently grabbed market share from industry leaders like Nike and Adidas in the crucial category of women’s performance. And in recent months, even outdoor specialty retailers have leaned into this category to capitalize on growing sales.

Moving into 2023, Brooks said it will focus on product innovation such as nitrogen-infused midsoles to further capture running and walking market share. The brand also said it ill launch more carbon neutral products and a new shoe focused on sustainability.

“The future has never been brighter for performance running,” Weber said. “We look forward to introducing more runners to Brooks this year, giving them the premium fit, performance, and experience they desire from their gear.”