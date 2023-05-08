Puma Reveals the Second Signature Shoe for WNBA Star Breanna Stewart

Puma has revealed the second signature shoe for WNBA star Breanna Stewart, as well as the compelling story behind its first colorway.

Stewart’s newest sneaker is the Puma Stewie 2 “Ruby.” The New York Liberty basketball player and the German athletic giant are launching their second signature look in tandem with the start of the 2023 WNBA season.

According to Puma, the Stewie 2 “Ruby” celebrates the different areas of the Stewart’s life that drives her to be a force of nature. The latest colorway is also named after the WNBA champion’s daughter and is inspired by the grounding strength of motherhood.

The Stewie 2 “Ruby” is equipped with the latest Puma technology. The performance hoops shoe features a Pwrtape-supported upper for durability when cutting and jumping. The midsole consists of its Nitro cushioning for responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight, and underfoot is a high-abrasion outsole tread pattern for traction. Also, a sculptural wraparound heel with flame detailing and Ruby’s birthday at the side complete this power silhouette.

Alongside the Stewie 2 “Ruby” will be a complementing apparel collection with ruby red hoodies, T-shirts, tights and shorts with flame graphics and Stewart and Puma branding.

Stewart spoke about the new release and why it was so important to honor her daughter and pay homage to mothers around the world.

“As I began creating my second signature shoe with Puma, I knew I wanted to name it after my daughter, Ruby. Not only to symbolize the incredible bond I share with my daughter, but also to pay homage to the unwavering strength and resilience of mothers everywhere,“ Stewart said in a statement. “Being a mother inspires me to be the best version of myself everyday, and I hope wearing the ‘Ruby’ colorway empowers others to recognize the limitless abilities and spirit within themselves.“

The Stewie 2 “Ruby” and accompanying apparel will be available on May 19 in North America on Puma.com, the Puma mobile app, at the Puma NYC Flagship store and select retailers worldwide.

