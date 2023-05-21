WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Scores a Career-High 45 Points in Her Puma Stewie 2 ‘Ruby’ Signature Shoe

The New York Liberty made their home debut today, and star baller Breanna Stewart made sure the day was one fans would remember forever.

Stewart — a two-time WNBA champion — scored a franchise record 45 points today in the 90-73 win over the Indiana Fever at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 45 points, which she scored in just three quarters, was also a career high for Stewart. The hooper scored her 45 points on 15-of-21 shooting, including going 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

In addition to the 45 points, Stewart grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 3 assists in the win.

The baller scored her career high in points while wearing her second Puma signature shoe, the Stewie 2, in the all-red “Ruby” colorway. Puma revealed the shoe at the start of this month.

The court-ready Stewie 2 is low-cut and built with Puma’s responsive Nitro-infused midsoles, which is paired with non-slip rubber outsoles. It is available now via Puma.com and retails for $125.

Puma announced the signing of Stewart to a long-term deal in May 2021, and confirmed attack the time that she would be one of the brand’s signature athletes. “She embodies what it means to be a Puma athlete with her on-court determination to her off-court activism for equality in all forms. We are excited to work together in many ways, to not only be an advocate in the community but to also help grow the sport for women everywhere,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said at the time in a statement.

Up next, Stewart and the Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on May 27. Game time is schedule for 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center.