Bodega Adds Southwestern Hues to Hoka’s Tor Ultra Hiking Boots for Their Second Collaboration

Having already reimagined a pair of fan-favorite styles once before, Bodega has again teamed up with Hoka to give another one of its beloved styles a new look.

After a trip to Annecy, France — the birthplace of Hoka — and a hike with the fast-growing running and outdoor brand’s team in the French Alps, Bodega was sold on giving a new look to a silhouette it has long had its eyes on: the Tor Ultra. For its latest collection, dubbed “World at Large,” the renowned boutique retailer opted to employ a Southwestern color palette for the Tor Ultra Hi and the Tor Ultra Lo.

For the Tor Ultra Lo, Bodega used tan, turquoise and purple cactus hues throughout, and opted for a monochrome look with the Hi using an eggplant shade. For the Hi, Bodega said it went “full maíz morado,” which translates to “purple corn.”

“Having an authentic connection with Bodega has really allowed for a fun process on both projects.” Hoka director of lifestyle product Travis Weisman said in a statement. “Each brand brings their own unique expression of creativity while still being open minded to each other’s ideas.”

Although designed through the street style lens that Bodega is known for, the performance elements of Hoka’s acclaimed hiking silhouette remain unchanged. For the adventurer, the look features Gore-Tex waterproof booties and rugged Vibram Megagrip outsoles. What’s more, Bodega added custom jacquard webbing at the heel tab and on the tongue that the retailer explained is an homage to vintage outdoorsy day packs and apparel.

The Bodega x Hoka Tor Ultra Lo (L) and Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka

“Continuing our close partnership with our friends at Hoka, our brands have collaborated once again to celebrate this iconic silhouette in both the Hi and Lo, writing a new chapter in its storied legacy.” Bodega director of marketing Matt Zaremba said in a statement. “With the support of the Hoka team, we’ve been able to explore the Tor through a fresh creative lens and contribute something we think people will find as exciting as we have while on this journey together.”

The Hoka x Bodega Tor Ultra collection arrives March 24 via Bodega.com and at Bodega’s stores in Boston and Los Angeles, as well as Hoka.com and select retailers globally. The Tor Ultra Hi retails for $250 and the Tor Ultra Lo comes with a $225 price tag.

Although Bodega’s past collaboration with Hoka has long been sold out, pairs of the reimagined Kaha Low GTX and Ora Recovery Slide — which were inspired aesthetically by the four seasons of New England — are available on the resale market, with prices starting at $240 and $119, respectfully, via StockX.