×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Report: Beyoncé and Adidas Are Parting Ways as Brand Still Grapples With Yeezy Loss

By Stephen Garner
Stephen Garner

Stephen Garner

More Stories By Stephen

View All
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce in a 2021 Adidas x Ivy Park campaign.
CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA

Beyoncé and Adidas are reportedly ending their Ivy Park partnership, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication said that a source close to the situation told the magazine that the Grammy-winning entrepreneur and the German athletic brand have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

In 2019, Beyoncé teamed up with Adidas to re-launched her Ivy Park activewear line after pulling the brand from Topshop the year before following sexual harassment claims against the British retailer’s owner Sir Philip Green.

But THR reported that the relationship has soured at Adidas, where there have been “major creative differences” between the two labels. “Beyoncé is excitedly looking to reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom,” the report said.

Related

In New Study, Majority of Women Say They Feel Unsafe While Running -- Here's What Adidas Is Doing About It

Allbirds Makes Further Strides in Sustainable Footwear by Creating a Net Zero Carbon Shoe

Ashley Graham Slips on Adidas Samba Sneakers With Graphic Sheer Top & Cargo Pants

FN has reached out to Adidas for comment.

This report follows a February Wall Street Journal report claiming that Ivy Park brought in only $40 million when sales projected the revenue to be around the ballpark of $250 million – marking a more than a 50% decline from the $93 million made the year prior, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In response to that article, Adidas told the publication that their “partnership is strong and successful. We continue to be inspired by our collective vision and are proud of the work we have created together.”

The duo’s latest collection, dubbed “Park Trail,” debuted in February, which offered 56 apparel styles, three footwear options and 12 accessories.

This is the latest loss for the German athletic brand, which is still grappling with $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy product after severing ties with Kanye West late last year.

Earlier this month, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden, who joined as CEO from Puma in January, made no efforts to hide his predicament. “Since I started here, I probably got 500 different business proposals for people who would like to buy the [Yeezy] inventory,” said Gulden. “But again, that will not necessarily be the right thing to do.”

Adidas officially parted from the brand and its controversial founder in October and has since grappled with mitigating debilitating sales losses. In Q4, the German sportswear company’s revenues fell 1% in currency neutral terms to 5.2 billion euros, reflecting a negative impact of around 600 million euro related to the loss of the Yeezy business.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad