Atmos and Adidas Originals Drop a Bulky Y2K-Inspired Skate Shoe

Japanese streetwear and sneaker brand Atmos has linked up with Adidas Originals to create a fresh take on a classic skateboarding silhouette, the Adimatic.

The archival shoe, which debuted in 1996, features a notably bulky design with oversized Three Stripes branding. Crafted from recycled materials, the Atmos x Adidas Adimatic comes in three colorways, with soft suede uppers, thick laces and chunky, contrasting midsoles with zigzag detailing — a nod to the early aughts.

The collaboration pays homage to the popularity of the model throughout Japan during the ’90s. The shoe is offered in a vibrant shade of purple with white and red accents, mustard with black accents, and black with hits of bright green. The purple and white colorway is priced at $100 while the other two iterations are $120.

Founded by Hommyo Hidefumi in Harajuku, Tokyo in 2000, Atmos started out as a small storefront that sold vintage sneakers before growing into a global brand with a number of popular shoe collaborations under its belt. Today, the brand has 49 shops globally across Japan, Southeast Asia and America. Known for working with Nike, the Nike x Atmos “Safari,” “Animal Pack” and “Elephant” Air Max 1 are considered grails. Atmos has also collaborated with Asics, Puma and Adidas.

Previously, Atmos and Adidas teamed up to rework the ZX8000. Last year, the German sportswear giant joined forces with Round Two’s Sean Wotherspoon and the Japanese brand to design a new version of the Superturf Adventure sneaker.

The Atmos x Adidas Originals Adimatic is now available to shop in stores and online at Atmosusa.com.