Adidas’ Yeezy Woes Could Help Hoka, On and Nike Grab More Market Share, Analyst Says

Losing the Yeezy brand is having a bigger impact on Adidas than initially expected. And the fallout could help other brands steal more share in the athletic footwear market.

Adidas last week said it expects “significant adverse impact” from the loss of the Yeezy business to persist in 2023, after officially parting from the brand and its controversial founder Kanye “Ye” West in October. Revenues are projected to be lowered by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by about € 500 million, or $537 million at current exchange, with the potential for another € 500 million cost if Adidas does not rebrand and sell existing Yeezy product, which it previously indicated could be the case.

According to Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic, Adidas’ Yeezy problem could create room for other dominant or emerging brands to win over more consumers.

“We believe that Nike is on much firmer footing and could end up picking up market share from Adidas, while this could also open up white space for the up-and-coming sneaker brands such as Deckers’ Hoka brand and On,” Nikic said in a Friday note.

Hoka, the fast-growing running shoe brand, has continuously threatened industry giants in recent quarters. The brand’s net sales jumped 90.8% in the third quarter to $352.1 million, another quarterly record for the brand. Just two quarters ago, Hoka achieved $1 billion of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis. And with the quarter just delivered, the brand has now eclipsed $1 billion of revenue over the last nine months.

And On in November reported its strongest quarter yet as it aims to become a $1 billion brand. Over the last nine months through November, On’s net sales increased 60.3% to 855.4 million Swiss francs, or around $908 million.

At the same time, retailers are beginning to lean into these smaller brands for their product assortments as industry giants like Nike and Adidas pull back on their wholesale arms and sell more in DTC channels.

Foot Locker, now dealing with the loss of Yeezy product in addition to its reduced allocation from Nike, has even more of a reason to expand into other brands. According to a recent note from BTIG consumer retail analyst Janine Stichter, this product diversification, “fits with Foot Locker’s strategy to become less reliant on single-product drops.”

Foot Locker executives in November specifically called out the success of smaller brands like Puma, Crocs and New Balance. Momentum in On and Hoka has persisted as well at Foot Locker, which has helped bring more female runners and sneakerheads into the mix of shoppers. Foot Locker has also expanded a partnership with Adidas focused on basketball shoes, which could help offset Yeezy losses.

Despite recent headwinds, Adidas is banking on a longer-term plan to get back on track, which includes a new CEO — former Puma chief Bjørn Gulden — to help it overcome current obstacles.