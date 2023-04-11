Adidas Brings the Ultraboost to Golf

Adidas is bringing its game-changing Ultraboost shoe to the golf course.
The Adidas Ultraboost Golf, according to the brand, was inspired by the original stylish and functional running shoe that was unveiled in 2015.
Adidas said the spikeless golf version was built using the same Ultraboost last, but features several golf-specific updates. These include Adiwear rubber outsoles with raised textured lugs (and an anti-clogging polished surface to keep grass and dirt out), reinforced Primeknit uppers and microfiber leather toe overlays, and floating croc-textured saddles and TPU heel clips for lateral stability throughout the wearer’s swing. Also, the shoes feature hydrophobic yarns in the vamp and water-repellant mesh in the back half of the uppers to repel moisture, and updated EVA sockliners with anti-slip and moisture wicking functions.
The shoes also include full-length Boost cushioning underfoot.
“At the heart of Ultraboost is a silhouette that perfectly blends high-performance with streetwear fashion, and that’s something we wanted to bring to the course,” Adidas Golf director of global footwear Masun Denison said in a statement. “Even though it’s been around for less than a decade, it’s such an icon within the brand, so we took our time to only add pieces that would benefit golfers while still keeping the DNA that make this shoe so great. We know there are golfers out there that have been waiting for this one, so we’re excited for them to finally experience it and we’re excited for them to finally experience it out on the course.”
Adidas opted to employ OG colorways to introduce the Ultraboost to golf. The launch will include the release of two limited-edition colorways, one in black and purple and the other in all-gray with hits of green. Also, Adidas will release a silver and olive colorway exclusive to adiClub members.
The limited-edition colorways of the Adidas Ultraboost Golf will arrive April 21 via Adidas.com, the Adidas app and at select retailers globally. The Adidas.com-exclusive silver and olive colorway will be available for early access to adiClub members today.
All colorways will be offered in unisex sizing.