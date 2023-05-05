Adidas and Tokenproof, a Blockchain-Based Authentication Platform, Announce a Multiyear Partnership

Adidas and Tokenproof, a blockchain-based authentication platform, have entered into a multiyear partnership.

Tokenproof announced in a statement at it has partnered with Adidas through its Three Stripe Studio — written as adidas /// Studio. With this partnership, Tokenproof said it will bring Adidas to its Web3 community of NFT holders through a token-gated access point on the Adidas Confirmed app.

The partnership is for three years.

As part of the partnership, Tokenproof and Adidas recently teamed up to integrate the blockchain-based authentication platform’s secure authentication technology into the athletic brand’s Confirmed app. This, according to Tokenproof, allows holders of ALTS by Adidas, an NFT collection from the brand, to securely access holder-only collaborations and to purchase certain designer merchandise.

The integration, according to Tokenproof, is part of the latest phase of the ongoing ALTS by Adidas experience. Tokenproof said it has previously supported this through live event “token gating,” which is a process that allows access to a private digital product that is secured by blockchain.

Also, Tokenproof said it has supported by developing an offers feature that is available to all brands, whether Web2 or Web3-based, that allows them to “airdrop special in-store or online offers or discounts to users’ Tokenproof app that are compatible with brands’ native PoS systems.” Tokenproof said Adidas got first access to this.

This feature was launched at the NFT conference NFT.NYC in June 2022, according to Tokenproof, when members of the ALTS by Adidas community who visited the Adidas flagship store on Fifth Avenue received a 20% off discount within the Tokenproof app.

Millions of Adidas Confirmed users in more than 25 countries can now connect their wallets using Tokenproof, the company said in a statement, which allows consumers to confirm and verify whether or not they hold an ALTS by Adidas token. If they do, Tokenproof said they are rewarded with special perks that will evolve over time. The inaugural drop, Tokenproof said, included access to two limited edition products designed in collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club, GMoney and Pixel Vault Punks Comic.