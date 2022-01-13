The New adidas x Peloton Apparel Collection Is Made for Every Body Type and Activity

When two amazing activewear brands come together, it’s always exciting, but when those brands are as major as adidas and Peloton, it’s downright newsworthy.

Luckily, the duo has just released their third collaboration, and it unsurprisingly features tons of amazing apparel and activewear. Designed to make you feel ready for whatever comes your way, the collection, titled “Capable of Greatness,” features a range of versatile pieces that are intended to be worn before, during and after your workouts. These include everything from leggings and shorts to tees and tank tops — all of which are as breathable and moisture-wicking as they are cozy to keep you comfortable while breaking a sweat or simply running errands.

But perhaps the most exciting part about the collection is that it’s accessible for many body types. Available in men’s, women’s and unisex options as well as extended sizing, the collaborative line aims to highlight “inclusivity and the belief that fitness is for everyone,” according to a press release.

For men, there are some stellar shorts, sweats, T-shirts and joggers. The collection also offers up some cute sports bras and the most adorable bomber jacket for women (the latter which will be available to shop starting Feb. 6). All styles in the collection come in blue, black and white colorways, making them super easy to mix and match to create a complete outfit.

Silhouettes in the collection start at just $35, meaning there’s bound to be something to fit every budget. Shop some of our favorites from the collection below.

adidas x Peloton Joggers

These gender neutral joggers are made of 100% French terry, which helps make them as chic as they are cozy. They feature pockets and a drawcord on the ribbed waist so that you can adjust them to achieve your perfect fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Believe This Tights

Created specifically for women, these leggings are as smooth as butter and super comfortable. They have a high-rise elastic waist that won’t roll down and are covered in a fun blue, gray and charcoal pattern.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Digi Motion Heady Rdy Believe This Bra

This medium-support sports bra offers up sweat-wicking fabric and and super smooth material. It has a sporty racerback as well and supportive thick straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Crew Sweatshirt

There’s no doubt this unisex sweatshirt would pair well with any other piece of the collection. It’s made of super soft French terry and has a flattering crew neck.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Training Shorts

Made of recycled content, these men’s shorts feature a cool digitized pattern. Pair them with plain tops to make the print truly shine in your look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Tank Top

Looking for a tank to see you through even the toughest workouts? This breezy option is your solution, complete with super breathable polyester mesh and a flattering racerback.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas x Peloton Bomber Jacket

The adidas x Peloton bomber jacket for women is crafted entirely of recycled polyester and comes in the most stunning icy blue colorway. It has a classic hem and elastic cuffs, and even features the adidas three stripes design in white on one shoulder and black on the other.