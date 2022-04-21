New Balance’s 574 Rugged Sneaker Is the Perfect Shoe for All Your Warm-Weather Adventures

While its offerings are cool and trendy, New Balance simply doesn’t make a shoe that isn’t comfortable or functional. (That’s truly part of the whole New Balance sneaker vibe.) The 574 is a favorite not only for its classic, versatile look but also for how sneakily well it performs.

And now, the ’80s-era running-turned-lifestyle shoe is available in a “Rugged” version done in sturdy materials inspired by the outdoors. Debuting late last year, the 574 Rugged retains many of the aesthetic details of the original but is a bit wider in the forefoot to provide you with a more stable base. Additionally, its upper is made with breathable mesh to keep feet cool and has durable suede overlays. Underfoot, an EVA midsole cushions and supports the foot.

The Rugged also comes in eight stylish colorways, including a deep blue style with pops of teal and yellow and a versatile black and white version.

It looks good with everything from jeans to joggers, and we also think the sneaker makes a sleek travel shoe. Just look to some of the most stylish celebrities who love their 574s for further proof; Emily Ratajkowski often styles them with skirts, blouses and oversized trousers, while Harry Styles wears the 574s with sweatpants (in case you needed an extra excuse to stay cozy).

The 574 Rugged only comes in men’s sizing (women can go a size and a half down to fit), but there are standard 574s and 574v2s available for the ladies, both of which are lighter weight versions of the silhouette. Men and women can also nab a few other 574 styles featuring subtle differences. The ML574, for example, doesn’t have the same kind of heavy traction that the Rugged shoe does. There’s also a 574 made with Gore-Tex for top breathable, waterproof protection as well as some cool collaborative versions that have launched over the years, including the bright prime-color heavy Staud take, Sneakersnstuff’s green shaggy suede style and Mui Mui’s cream-colored 574s with frayed detailing.

A great addition to any sneaker lover’s wardrobe, the 574 Rugged is yours for the taking, below.