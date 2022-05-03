New Balance’s 327 Sneaker Is the Shoe of the Summer

New Balance sneakers are a constant reminder of how well archival and modern influences can mesh. The 327 is a great example of this, offering a ’70s-inspired silhouette with fresh fabrics and modern spins on the entire aesthetic. Both comfy and stylish, it easily belongs in any summer wardrobe.

The New Balance 327 didn’t come onto the sneaker scene quietly. It launched in April 2020 as part of a collaboration with French-Moroccan brand Casablanca at Paris Fashion Week. Right off the bat, this put the 327 in front of the trendiest people in a way they couldn’t ignore. (New Balance collaborations are few and far between — not dropping nearly as often as those from other sneaker brands — so when the label decides to pair up with someone, you know it’s worth noting.)

Other collaborative 327 styles have since dropped, including the vintage sports-inspired take made in partnership with It-girl-favorite fashion label Staud. Where the Casablanca collab was bright and bold, the Staud one was a little more muted and sophisticated. That wasn’t lost on sneaker fiends either; these collaborations were so popular, they instantly sold out. Although you can shop a range of 327 colorways at Newbalance.com, some collaborations and special colorways can still be hard to get your hands on, depending on their hype. So, it’s best to keep on the lookout for your own signature pair.

The concept of the 327 comes from three different sneakers. It adopts the dramatic, oversized N logo of the modern 320 silhouette, the lightweight upper of Super Comp running shoes and the studded outsole from the 355 that originally launched in 1977. The studded outsole is made even more dramatic by extending past the tip of the toe and over the heel, offering both style and traction. Overall, the shoe has feels both retro and contemporary.

New Balance has dropped a whole host of colorways of the 327 in the past two years, including unisex options and styles for the whole family. These have the comfort and support of a running sneaker or something you might wear all day long but are infinitely more stylish, serving as a quiet but powerful nod to your sartorial prowess and sneaker knowledge. The brand has played with the silhouette a bit, too, such as swapping laces for zippers.

You can wear the 327s with just about anything. They look cool dressed casually with light, loose denim, a T-shirt and baseball hat — offering the perfect finishing touch to a staple summer uniform. You can also dress them up with a polished top and trousers. And, of course, they’re a no-fail option to wear with any athleisure ‘fit you choose. Look to some celebrities who love the 327 for outfit inspiration, too. Timothée Chalamet has worn them with selvedge denim and a cream-colored sweater, while Katie Holmes has styled them with wide-leg black trousers and a long coat.

Shop some must-have 327 styles for men and women, below.

New Balance Unisex 327 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Men’s 327 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s Coco Gauff 327 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s 327 Zipper Sneakers