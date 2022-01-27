The 12 Best adidas White Sneakers to Complement Any Outfit

There are no shoes quite like clean white sneakers. They’re perfect for people of any age, and work with a range of outfits and for many occasions. Maybe your white sneakers are for running, working out or to simply make everyday ensembles look that much cooler. adidas has a host of amazing white sneakers, making it one of the best brands to shop when you need to add a touch of blanc to your wardrobe.

adidas has been making some of the best white sneakers of all time since its inception in 1949, with roots in the athletic market. The brand first debuted styles for soccer (the most famous being the Samba), then for track and field and basketball. The white sneaker category changed forever in 1965 when adidas dropped its Stan Smith model, which was originally built for tennis but has since evolved into a street style favorite. Now, adidas Ultraboosts and other innovative performance styles from the Three Stripes offer an amped up experience for running, walking and just existing comfortably.

Of course, it’s almost inevitable your adidas white sneakers will get dirty if you wear them anywhere outside of your home. But the good news is there are some great sneaker cleaners available you can use to help keep them looking like new. Make sure to choose a cleaning solution that’s designed to treat the type of fabric you’re working with (say leather or stretchy knit) and apply a shoe brush that will help you gently remove surface dirt and apply the cleaning agent. It’s also a good idea to have a Magic Eraser handy for removing scuffs on leather uppers or the shoe’s outsole. And while it requires a little more effort, remember it’s important to clean your white sneakers periodically to prevent any sort of permanent staining or dinginess (aka don’t wait until they’re a complete mess to use a treatment).

If the damage is, in fact, irreversible, it’s time for a new pair. Whether this is the case or you’re simply in the market for a fresh style, start here with the 12 best white adidas sneakers to shop.

adidas UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes

adidas’ UltraBoost 22s are the pinnacle of running shoes right now. The brand has used its engineered Boost technology in sneakers for some time and been playing with how the size and shape of the shoe can more optimally distribute energy. The 22 is the latest result of that.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas UltraBoost 5.0 DNA

Perfect for running and practically any other activity, adidas’ UltraBoost 5.0 DNA has the classic UltraBoost shape (as opposed to the 22s, which are thicker and curvier). The stretchy knit upper makes it one of the best shoes for walking, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Stan Smith

The adidas Stan Smith is not just one of the Three Stripes’ best sneakers, but simply one of the best sneakers of all time. Originally made for the courts, it’s now a white sneaker you can wear with jeans or a suit — so long as you keep them as pearly white as possible.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Swift Run X

This super lightweight shoe is one of adidas’ best white running sneakers. It’s made to stretch to fit your foot perfectly and features an EVA midsole for your standard running shoe comfort, making it a great choice for light runs and walks of all kinds.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Supernova+

Looking for a slightly more durable running shoe with extra support for long runs? Try the adidas Supernova+. Its midsole is made of proprietary Boost and Bounce technology for those who love their UltraBoosts but want an additional option for pounding the pavement. Plus, these are as sleek as could be.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas NMD_R1

Whether you’re exploring a new city or going to the grocery store, adidas’ NMD_R1 is up for the task. The sporty lifestyle shoe has a classic knit upper and springy Boost midsole inspired by those found in running sneakers, but offers a more subtle silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Superstar

adidas Superstars originated on the basketball court, which has long been the birthplace of many a cool sneaker. This one, from the ’70s, made its way easily into street style and has stayed there ever since, thanks to its low-profile build and extremely wearable feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Nizza

Say hello to your new favorite everyday white sneaker. The adidas Nizza will work with your favorite pair of well-fitting jeans and any hoodie under the sun. Canvas can be a little harder to clean than leather, but it’s worth the extra scrub with that sneaker-friendly brush. Plus, we tend to think these look even cooler when worn in.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas ZX 1K

The thick, bouncy midsole on adidas’ futuristic ZX 1K shoe is made up of EVA and Boost technology to give your feet comfort and responsiveness with every step. Also complete wit a heel stabilizer to keep you grounded as you move, these super functional-meets-stylish sneakers blend easily into outfits with just enough detail to make them pop.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas 4DFWD Pulse Shoes

Speaking of futuristic, adidas’ 4DFWD Pulse shoes are about as innovative as a sneaker can get. That honeycomb-looking rubber in the back is 3D-printed to get exactly the right shape and strength to disperse pressure on your heel as you run. They are, of course, very good running shoes but also make for a solid athleisure shoe, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

adidas Forum Low

adidas Forum sneakers are cool footwear for everyday, especially for elevating work-from-home outfits that may take you to after-work hangs or running errands. They’re sleek enough to make sweatpants or an old pair of jeans and hoodie combo look look like a certified ‘fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of adidas

adidas Pureboost

People love the UltraBoosts, but don’t sleep on adidas’ Pureboost for similar activities, like running or hitting the gym. These still have the energy return of the Boost tech in the midsole but are a little lower profile. They feel super secure on the foot and are a great option for quick runs or just daily living.