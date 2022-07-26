Gear Up to Head Back to School With These adidas Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Back-to-school shopping isn’t limited to people who are actually going back to school in the literal sense. Back-to-school shopping is also a mood shift, a time to take stock of what you have in your closet, what you need to get rid of, and what you’re excited about getting. It’s a time to shop with purpose — and to take advantage of all the very good deals that exude the change in season.

If you’re looking for a the best clothing and footwear one-stop back-to-school shop, adidas should be on the top of your list. The brand’s expertly curated shopping page has everything you could need for a fresh school year. There are great clothes and sneakers, naturally, but you can also grab great items that you need throughout the day like backpacks, roomy sports bags and water bottles.

Adidas clothes are beyond fun to shop for because they just always hit right. The T-shirts, track pants and hoodies are cool and comfortable, ideal for long days in a class room and for hanging out after school. Plus, adidas sells shoes the best shoes for everything you could need, from everyday wear and casual shoes for class to running sneakers for gym class or cross-training shoes for lifting after school.

When you’re curating your back-to-school checklist, make sure to check out adidas’s offerings, which span more than just those sneakers you’ve been eyeing. We made it even easier to check some of those things off your list by selecting the best back-to-school gear on adidas.com. Happy shopping.

adidas Stan Smith Shoes

adidas Stan Smith Shoes are iconic sneakers, and there’s nothing better or more reliable than a Stan for a great, everyday sneaker. Plus, adidas is always dropping a fresh colorways and fabrics — like this cream-colored Stanniversary one — so you can always get a pair that fits your vibe.

adidas NMD R1 Shoes

adidas NMD R1 Shoes are great options for walking or even for running in gym class. They look cool with class clothes, too.

adidas Bucket Backpack

The adidas Bucket Backpack is the kind of backpack that you actually want to use and can fit everything you need for a day of school and post-class practice.

adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants have never not been cool, but the brand’s track pants have been getting special attention after making a major statement during the Balenciaga runway show.

adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

adidas Nizza Platform Shoes are simple, cool, and right on trend. Platform sneakers are a whole vibe right now, and they look good with jeans, shorts, dresses and everything in between.

adidas Kids Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes

adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA Shoes are part of Adidas’s recent bright, retro-color drop with details in pink, yellow and green. They are just plain fun.

adidas Adilette Comfort Slides

adidas Adilette Comfort Slides are the best shoes for keeping in your bag for wearing to and after practice. And if you’re headed to college, they also make for great shower shoes for those communal bathrooms.

adidas Cozy Crew Socks

You can never have enough adidas Cozy Crew Socks, especially in cool color combinations like these.

adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes

adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes are one of the best running shoes around, and certainly one of the best adidas running sneakers the brand has made. Perfect for the budding track star.

adidas NMD_R1 Strap Shoes

adidas NMD_R1 Strap Shoes are a fun combination of a shoe casual enough to reach for daily but also with that bit of sport support should you want to take them on a run.

adidas Sport Waist Pack

Belt bags are everything, and this adidas Sport Waist Pack will become the most used item in your closet no doubt.