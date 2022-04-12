adidas and Allbirds Debut a New Low-Carbon Running Sneaker in Four Cool Colorways

Last fall, sportswear giant adidas and sustainability-focused footwear brand Allbirds teamed up to create a shoe that went heavy on functionality and easy on the planet. Enter: the Futurecraft.Footprint, the lowest carbon performance shoe adidas or Allbirds ever created. And today, the duo has launched its evolution of this revolutionary model, dubbed the Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 KG CO2e.

Like the Futurecraft.Footprint, the new drop clocks in at just 2.94kg CO2 per pair, however this version is based on adidas’ ultra-lightweight Adizero design. Every part of the shoe was reimagined to be as sustainable as possible. The midsole, sockliner, tongue and heel foams use bio-based EVA made in part from sugarcane, while the lining, laces and embroidery are all composed of 100% recycled polyester. The upper is made with 77% recycled polyester and 23% natural lyocel — a fiber made from sustainably grown wood — and the outsole is crafted from 10% recycled, lightweight rubber. Both the upper and outsole are made using a design technique that makes them appear to fit together like puzzle pieces, and ultimately ensures few scraps are produced in order to reduce waste. Additionally, the shoe lacks a torsion bar, which not only increases the shoe’s flexibility but also saves material in production.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

The collaboration was created with scientists’ recommended goal of maintaining the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“As we are already in the midst of climate change, it is important to show people that industries can turn the switch now, and that there is still hope to contribute to not exceeding the 1.5 degree target,” Kimia Yaraghchian, product manager at adidas, said in a statement. “Importantly, the launch of the Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 KG CO2e proves that like-minded ambition can help deliver low-carbon running shoes at scale.”

The new style is available in four colorways: black and beige, black and red, white and gray and an Allbirds-exclusive option. Each colorway is also made using a no-dye method, which employs the materials’ natural color to limit the amount of water used in production. (To note, adidas launched a proprietary collection using this method last year.)

The whole idea behind the Futurecraft sneakers was to take Allbirds’ foundation of carbon-neutral shoe production and scale it to a kind of global level that’s within adidas’ capabilities.

Allbirds was founded on the mission of doing as little harm to the earth as possible by swapping out petroleum-based materials in favor of more sustainable options, like merino wool, fabric knit from eucalyptus tree fiber and sugarcane-based EVA foam. The brand also imposed a carbon tax on itself in 2019 to become 100% carbon neutral, which means it will offset any of the carbon dioxide it releases into the air via other sustainability projects.

As for adidas, it’s turned out sustainability initiatives like the End Plastic Waste plan and namesake Futurecraft hub, dedicated to technology and textile innovations. Some big sneakers we’ve seen come out of Futurecraft are the 100% recyclable Futurecraft Loop and the 3D-printed Futurecraft 4D.

“Climate change presents a formidable challenge, but the success of this Adizero x Allbirds project is an example of how two

teams can work together to create a shoe fit for performance and the planet,” Hana Kajimura, head of sustainability at Allbirds, said in a statement. “Our overarching ambition with this shoe is to inspire others to open up their development processes and cooperate with others to create the most carbon efficient designs possible.”

The Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 KG CO2e retails for $120 and is available to shop at adidas.com and Allbirds.com, in-store and through the brands’ apps. This drop is also a wider release than the one that occurred last fall — which promptly flew off shelves — so you have a better chance of nabbing a pair this time around.