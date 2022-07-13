Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy These Best-Selling SJP Shoes on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the last day to shop Amazon Prime Day 2022, which means you only have a few hours left to save big on the best shoes and sneakers with great deals, and there’s no better way to end the Prime Day shopping extravaganza than purchasing a pair of timeless black pumps from SJP.

The shoes are from Sarah Jessica Parker’s eponymous line, aptly named SJP, and they are total classics that you will definitely wear for years to come. For Amazon Prime Day, Prime members will get an exclusive 20-percent off deal through the Zappos storefront, which is a deal that’s not only super rare, but unlikely to come around again for quite some time.

While the SJP line is home to lots of shoes that have quickly become classics, the Fawn shoe is particularly popular. Taylor Swift was even spotted wearing them in the teal color way as she bopped around Soho. And as Parker shared with Footwear News in an exclusive interview in 2020, the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Fawn shoes are one of the brand’s best-selling styles. The Fawn’s combination of a comfortable feel and enduring style is sure to keep these heels on the top of everyone’s wish lists, so you don’t want to sleep on this limited-time deal.

Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of pumps to wear to work or a sensible heel for your friend’s upcoming wedding, there are plenty of occasions where these 4-inch heels will come in handy. Just make sure to add them to your cart before Prime Day ends!