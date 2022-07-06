The Best Shoe Deals to Shop During The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has a lot of things to write home about, but the deals on shoes have got to be one of the best. Nordstrom has really always been known for its far-reaching selection of shoes to shop. Your favorite Nike sneakers for walking? Got ’em. Your brand-new Proenza Schouler summer sandals? Of course. Any style of combat boot or winter boot you could dream up? You bet. We’re talking stylish women’s loafers, men’s white sneakers, and tons of work-friendly shoe options and dress shoes for women and men, all at discounted prices.

We’re still gearing up for the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to be open to all shoppers (which happens on July 15, if you’re keeping track) but we’re getting to preview some of the discounts early. And starting today, If you’re a Nordy Club Member, you can enjoy early access to these deals right now. If you don’t have access to shop the sale early, you can at least preview some of the best shoe deals the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will offer for 2022.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

What it is: Every year, Nordstrom celebrates its anniversary as a company by apply major discounts to items across all shopping categories (including beauty and clothing deals). The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends at the end of July.

The official sale is July 15–31 but, for some shoppers — including Nordy Club Members — the deals starts now. Here’s how it’s broken down: Extra details on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The more you shop with Nordstrom, the earlier the access and the wider range of deals you can get. You can still apply to get a Nordstrom credit card, which will make you a member of Nordy Club and get you that early access.

What are the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals?

The best part of a sale at Nordstrom is the wide range of footwear available for you to shop. This means you’ll be shopping shoes you actually want or need, not just because it’s on sale. Items range in how much they are discounted, but there are some shoe options that are discounted up to 50 percent off. All your favorites will be there: Adidas sneakers, Ugg slippers, Cole Haan chukkas, you name it. Maybe the discounts will finally convince you to, one. Get another one of your favorite shoes in rotation, two. Finally expand your footwear wardrobe into something a little more far reaching, or, most importantly, three. Finally trade in your shoes with worn-through soles and tearing toe boxes for something fresh.

Keep scrolling to check out the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 shoe deals.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Women’s Shoe Deals

Converse Chuck Taylor Platform Sneaker

Converse Chuck Taylor Platform Sneaker is one of the platform sneakers that is everywhere this summer, and we couldn’t dream up a better shoe to get you started on your platform journey. Or continue onto it. Either way — denim shorts, sundresses, pair them with everything, all day every day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Nike RYZ 365 2 Sneaker

The Nike RYZ 365 2 Sneaker has no right to be as utterly cool as it is. You might think it’s just a sneaker but it’s so much more than that: the sole is elevated and dramatic, the all-over pink color is a standout. We’d cop these, sale or not.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mules are chunky, cool, and the perfect shoe to wear to work in the summer. They slide on easily — and keep your feet a bit aired out — but still give you the kind of coverage and look you might be looking for at the office.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



AllSaints Harlee Chelsea Boot

Just because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is happening in July does not mean you should sleep on the ankle boots they offer. AllSaints’ Harlee Chelsea Boot is, first of all, outstanding with a leather skirt or dress in the summer. Secondly, you will only have yourself to thank come the first cool days of fall when you already have these in your closet ready to go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Stuart Weitzman City Stitch Over the Knee Boot

There are some shoes that have been sitting on your wish list for years, and we’ll venture to guess that a pair of Stuart Weitzman City Stitch Over the Knee Boots are one of them. This is the perfect time to stock up on a shoe you’ve loved for years at a discount.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



BCBGeneration Taneka Slide Sandal

BCBGeneration Taneka Slide Sandal is an easy slide to wear all summer. It looks good with dresses and jeans for everyday activities, and we especially love it for an easy travel sandal on vacation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Men’s Shoe Deals

Vince Beacon Chelsea Boot

Vince‘s Beacon Chelsea Boot is a shoe that we recommend season after season for something that is cool, casual and put together. It’s easy to wear with denim of all kinds and it’s polished enough to wear to work.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Adidas Swift Run Sneaker

You can certainly spend a bunch of money on a single Adidas sneaker, but don’t skip over some of the brand’s cheaper options. The Adidas Swift Run Sneaker is airy and lightweight, making it a great summer shoe to work into rotation.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker

New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker is a great step into the world of New Balances if you haven’t done so already. The shape is retro, but not as bulky or thick-soled as some of the other dad shoe options from the brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Nordstrom Colby Flex Chukka Boot

Nordstrom’s in-house brands are not to be looked over, and that’s especially true when it comes to easy, everyday foot wear. The Nordstrom Colby Flex Chukka Boot is a solid option for a professional, business casual work environment.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker

Any sale on a Nike sneaker is worth it, whether it’s one of your favorite workout sneakers or a cool pair to wear every day. The Nike Air Max Dawn Sneaker is a casual option for everyday that feels fun and different, thanks to its little hits of gold and teal coloring.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Cole Haan Grand Ambition Chukka Boot

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Chukka Boot is a shoe for the ages. You can wear it with jeans, slacks or a suit. Wear it on a date, to a meeting or to a wedding. The cushioned sole keeps your feet from getting overtired all day long.