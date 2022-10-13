Gear Up for the New Black Panther Movie With This adidas x Marvel Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

adidas and Marvel have quite a few sneaker collaborations that have brought together fans from both the sneaker and Marvel universes. This week, the brands expanded that teamwork with a new collection of sneakers and apparel made in tandem with the new Black Panther movie. The whole Marvel Black Panther x adidas collection is a great way to gear up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which launches in theaters in early November. The shoes, T-shirts, and accessories are available to shop online at adidas.com now.

The gear for the movie includes a few adidas staples, like the adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 DNA and adidas Ultra 4D, made over in fresh colorways with small details that pay homage to the franchise. The color palette is rooted in a stark black coloring with details (like the three stripes or lettering) in metallic gold and carbon purple. Subtle but powerful.

The 5.0 DNAs and Ultra 4Ds are standouts in this collaboration. The 4Ds have adidas’ innovative 3D-printed midsole, which gives the shoe support, bounce, and a lot of longevity. The whole shoe is black with gold stripes and a pop of purple on the inside of the shoe. The top of the outer alludes to Wakanda with tonal diamond detailing. The adidas 5.0 DNAs keep that same black foundation but trade in flecks of white and abstract detailing. There are sports-specific shoes as part of the drop, too, including football and tennis sneakers.

Not to be outdone, this adidas x Marvel launch also has a ton of fun apparel options. From the bottom up, there are graphic joggers, bike shorts, and leggings, which are all similarly built on a black backdrop with sharp, geometric details in tonal black, purple, or gold. The running T-shirt and tank top are similarly colored but with an added Badge of Sport graphic written in Wakandan.

So keep scrolling because this is a great time to gift yourself or someone special — like a sneakerhead — for the upcoming holiday season and ahead of that forthcoming November movie premiere.

adidas Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D Shoes

adidas Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D Shoes are a fun take on the Ultra 4Ds, quickly becoming a classic. The 3D midsoles are virtually indestructible, and the powerful look of these shoes makes them one of the best of the bunch.

CREDIT: Adidas

adidas Marvel Black Panther Adizero Ubersonic 4 Shoes

adidas Marvel Black Panther Adizero Ubersonic 4 Shoes are actually tennis sneakers if you’re looking for a fresh pair of kicks to use on the court. They are lightweight and made to perform in dynamic, quick-paced environments.

CREDIT: Adidas

adidas Marvel Black Panther UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes

adidas Marvel Black Panther UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes is made in an extremely wearable black and white, and those Wakandan details are understated but solid. It has little graphics for style and a Boost sole for power.

CREDIT: Adidas

adidas Marvel Black Panther adizero Primeknit Cleats Shoes

adidas Marvel Black Panther adizero Primeknit Cleats Shoes are probably some of the coolest football cleats you can get your hands on right now. The upper has a snug fit, and the bungee laces ensure it stays feeling supportive even as you move. They’re also made in part with recycled plastics.