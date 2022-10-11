This Amazon Sale Has a Prime Day-Level Deal on Peloton Indoor Cycling Shoes Before Black Friday 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Peloton-lovers, rejoice! The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, and these indoor cycling shoes are discounted at a rate you’re unlikely to see before Black Friday.

This surprise sale will run from Tuesday, October 11, until Wednesday, October 12, and the markdowns are just as amazing as the ones from Amazon Prime Day earlier this year. This sale is especially great news for anyone who loves their Peloton spin classes, as it is marking down the brand’s super popular cycling shoes from $125 to $93.

If you love these classes, you already know how important it is to have the perfect shoes. In general, for indoor spin classes, it is imperative to have comfortable bike cleats that clip into the pedals for stability and to maximize the impact of the entire workout. These Peloton shoes, in particular, are ideal for people who love the bike, as the perfect fit is guaranteed. While there are different types of spin shoes, if you want to wear them to your in-studio spin classes, they will work there, too, as long as the bikes are delta-compatible (and most are!).

In addition to the clip-in cleats, they have a stiff sole that evenly distributes pressure throughout your foot, so you stay cozy no matter how hard you push in your class. While they run narrow-to-normal to provide maximum support, if you have a wider foot, go ahead and size up. Plus, they feature velcro hooks and adjustable loop straps that help the shoes contour to the width of your foot. They also include breathable mesh vents so that your feet never overheat.

While it is always a good time to treat yourself, especially when that delicacy benefits your health, this sale also comes at the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts. These shoes are the perfect option for any fitness or Peloton-lovers in your life or yourself to have an extra pair on hand.

As always, to access the sale, you must be an Amazon Prime Member. Members will enjoy free two-day shipping for this sale and all future purchases.

Peloton Cycling Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Original Peloton Bike



