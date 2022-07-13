Act Fast to Save Big on GymShark Dupes This Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day, and there are only a few hours left to score deals on some of the best shoes and sneakers around. There are major deals on our favorite stuff to workout in, including some of the best workout shoes, best running shoes and best cross-training shoes. There’s also the stuff we wear everyday, like great workout clothes. Thanks to viral reviews on TikTok and other social platforms, Amazon’s stock of great activewear is becoming more well-known. Today, there are great deals on GymShark dupes that deserve a little add-to-cart push.

Bigger activewear brands are generally to thank for small changes in workout clothes that make a big difference. For GymShark, one of those changes was in seamless construction. A bunch of activewear on Amazon has taken this and applied it to nearly ever style of clothing you could want to wear for fitness: seamless leggings, sports bras and crop tops.

Seamless construction makes for workout outfits that don’t pinch or pull in areas you’d rather they didn’t. GymShark and its fabrics are all about highlighting gains — curves, muscles, whatever. These soft and seamless constructions continue to fit, even as you get fitter. These GymShark dupes have some of the compression elements, too, which keep your clothes in place while you move. Some of the dupe leggings have the same waistband that’s thick and comfortable to wear but still stays up during running, jumping and twisting. If you haven’t been sure about how to widen your range of leggings for any activity, these discounts are a good place to test it out.

There are also some dupes of the crossover fit on both leggings and sports bras, which allow for more fluid movement during your workout and add a cool detail to any athleisure outfit. There’s only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day, so you won’t want to sleep on these deals. These are all Prime Day exclusives, so you do need to be a Prime member to save. Some of the savings can vary depending on sizes, too. It’s a great time to get a whole new workout outfit (or wardrobe) — some of these pieces are on sale for less than $20 a pop.

Moyooga Seamless Sports Bra

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

WodoWei Seamless Leggings

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lavento Strappy Sports Bra

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Core 10 The Ballerina Yoga Legging

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Aoxjox Workout Leggings

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Seasum Workout Crop Top

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Aoxjox Vital Seamless Biker Shorts