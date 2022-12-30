A Young Vivienne Westwood Through Today: Her Life in Pictures Over the Years

Vivienne Westwood, the legendary British fashion designer, has died. On Dec. 29, 2022, Westwood peacefully died in Clapham, South London at age 81

An announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” the post said. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the post continued. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Vivienne Westwood outside Bow Street Magistrate’s Court, where she faced a Breach of Peace case in 1977. CREDIT: Peter Cade/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, the fashion community paid tribute to her legacy. “Loss of an icon. A woman. A designer. That helped define a generation,” wore footwear designer Brian Atwood.

Zac Posen added, “Dame #viviennewestwood A brilliant original who changed the world of fashion and culture. A pioneer, Time Bandit, shape shifter, imagineering provocateur and a bold vocal Activist. She wanted us to save our own home from climate change and over-consumption. She was on a ecological crusade. Let’s not forget and learn from her wisdom and take more action! #climaterevolution.”

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood pictured wearing a terrycloth style robe at her studio, London, circa 1982. CREDIT: Getty Images

Throughout her career, Westwood was renowned for spearheading the punk rock fashion movement throughout the 1970s and 1980s, continuing into the grunge movement of the 1990s. Signatures such as corsetry, pearls, 1800s femininity and androgynous dressing became key to her brand over the years.

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood at her studio, London, circa 1982. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her subversive fashions also attracted a mainstream audience. Westwood often dressed numerous celebrities for the red carpet and special occasions, including Angelina Jolie, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain. Her creations also regularly went viral, such as the golden wedding gown made famous in 2008’s “Sex and the City” film, as well as her archival printed corset tops and faux pearl jewelry in the 2020s.

Punk rock group “Sex Pistols” manager Malcolm McLaren and designer Vivianne Westwood seen here outside Bow Street Magistrate Court, after being remanded on bail for fighting on June 8, 1977. CREDIT: Mirrorpix via Getty Images

English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood at her studio, London, circa 1982. CREDIT: Getty Images

