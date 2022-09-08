A Look at Young Queen Elizabeth II’s Shoe Style

Queen Elizabeth II , the United Kingdom’s longest-ruling monarch, has passed peacefully today at Balmoral castle at age 96.

Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at London’s historic Westminster Abbey. At just 25 years old, the royal rose to the throne 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952.

However, much of her style preferences were formed in the 1960s, when the queen’s color-coordinated outfits and sleek pumps made a stylish statement even in her earliest years.

In the ’60s, the queen often sported white pumps — a style which has come back in fashion in 2017. Clad in outfits not dissimilar than those donned by ’60s style icons like Jackie Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth II stepped out in chic knee-length dresses and overcoats.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a white coat and matching pumps, watches a march after arriving at Khartoum Airport in Sudan in 1965. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The queen often opted for pumps with bow detailing for a little extra flair, ensuring that she was well-dressed for appearances across the globe.

In addition to her chic heels, the queen also sported classic wellies — a staple of British style — for outdoor expeditions throughout the 1960s.

Queen Elizabeth II, clad in classic rain boots, and Prince Phillip tour a pump in South Wales in the 1960s. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more formal appearances, the queen sported full-length gowns throughout the ’60s, often opting for some sparkle. The queen mostly coordinated her shoes’ colorway to that of her gown — sometimes choosing sandals over pumps.

Queen Elizabeth II, clad in a pastel pink dress with matching sandals, exits a banquet with her husband, Prince Phillip. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While it sometimes can be difficult to picture her as anyone but the silver-haired monarch we know today, the queen once was a young royal who was thrust to the throne in 1952 after the unexpected death of her father, George VI. Netflix’s show, “The Crown,” aims to highlight the queen’s ascent to power, and in doing so, it also provides a glimpse into the style the queen wore in years past. The season 2 premiere is available to stream now.

Of course, the queen’s uniform today — she almost always wears a bright coat with a color-coordinated hat and black heels — doesn’t differ all that much from her style of years’ past.

Queen Elizabeth II weas a bright blue coat and her Anello & Davide shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

