Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh Win FN Collection of the Year Award for Puma Flutur Drop 2

Dua Lipa and Billy Walsh attend the PUMA x Dua Lipa launch dinner hosted by Dua Lipa at Bistrotheque on July 15, 2022 in London, England.

Dua Lipa will have the crowd levitating at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards. On Nov. 30 in New York, the mega pop star and longtime Puma collaborator, designer and songwriter Billy Walsh will receive FN’s first-ever Collection of the Year Award for “Puma x Dua Lipa Flutur Drop 2.”

In November 2020, Puma signed Lipa to be the face of its women’s business in a multiyear deal. Through global campaigns and her own collections, Lipa and Puma have since worked together to help inspire women around the world.

Most recently, Lipa and Walsh launched the second installation of the ongoing Flutur product collaboration with Puma, called Flutur Drop 2. The collection includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks inspired by old-school rave culture. Standouts are the flared T7 tracksuit and the unique Cell Dome King sneaker. The line also features three variations of the Mayze silhouette sneaker including the Mayze, Mayze Boot and Mayze Metallic.

The collection was inspired by Lipa’s Albanian heritage (“flutur” is the Albanian word for “butterfly”). It spans over 30 items in inclusive sizing.

“The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings,” Lipa said in a statement announcing the collection. “I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me. [With Drop 2], that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”

In addition to Lipa and Walsh, other FNAA honorees include Lifetime Achievement Award winner Christian Louboutin, Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi, Retailer of the Year Kith and more.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. This year is no different.

The 2022 FNAAs will be held Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom.